Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Discusses 'Tough Friendship Breakups' After Her Fallout With Brittany Mahomes
Is Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole reminiscing on her and Brittany Mahomes' fractured friendship?
On Wednesday, November 29, Nicole was in the midst of an Instagram Q&A with fans when one asked her how to deal with "losing friends."
"Friendship breakups are tough. But it’s a part of life," she responded. "People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season."
"Give yourself time and permission to grieve — because losing that bond can be heartbreaking. But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have," Nicole suggested. "Shift your focus from what you’ve lost to what you have maintained, and even more exciting — the new friendships you will forge in time."
Nicole's comments came nearly two months after she unfollowed Mahomes, 28, on Instagram, a move that followed the mom-of-two's outing with Kelce's new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The singer and Mahomes met since the latter's husband, Patrick Mahomes, plays on the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis.
Nicole's social media activity went viral, prompting her to give an explanation behind the snub.
"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made," she told a news outlet.
"To everyone it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality," she noted. "I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved."
The fitness guru revealed she and Brittany "have had our conversations," adding that the latter "knows that I love her."
"That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," she spilled. "But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."
"I still love my KC people and my KC community so much. But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that," Nicole concluded. "And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."
Speaking of Kansas City, Taylor, 33, was seen in town to visit the NFL star, 34, after she wrapped up the last leg of her 2023 Eras Tour.
"They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time. Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out," a source spilled to a news outlet of the couple. "They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible."