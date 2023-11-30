Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Discusses 'Tough Friendship Breakups' After Her Fallout With Brittany Mahomes

"Friendship breakups are tough. But it’s a part of life," she responded. "People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season."

"Give yourself time and permission to grieve — because losing that bond can be heartbreaking. But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have," Nicole suggested. "Shift your focus from what you’ve lost to what you have maintained, and even more exciting — the new friendships you will forge in time."