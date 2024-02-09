Brittany Mahomes Refuses to Let Haters 'Define' Her After 'Sports Illustrated' Backlash: 'Keep Being You'
Haters gonna hate — but Brittany Mahomes will still be a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie!
On Thursday, February 8, the magazine announced the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be included in SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary issue — though critics were quick to complain about why she was selected for the gig.
"The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire and use their platforms to be both seen and heard. 👙," the publication revealed in the caption of a video highlighting Brittany's beachside photoshoot, as social media trolls ridiculed the outlet for choosing the 28-year-old instead of "top tier models."
"Sports Illustrated has officially fallen off 😂," one hater snubbed, while another spewed: "But why? Never woulda made the list if it wasn't for her husband. She ain't making it on her credentials for sure. Bring back the Cindy Crawfords. The Kathy Irelands."
After receiving loads of backlash, the blonde bombshell took to her Instagram Story to slam haters and provide a piece of advice for her fans.
"I'm here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you," Brittany expressed alongside a photo of herself from the shoot. "Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU."
The mom-of-two's exciting gig comes as she's faced incessant criticism from haters in the midst of her husband's resilient season — and as the world watches her newfound friendship with pop icon Taylor Swift blossom.
Brittany — who shares daughter Sterling Skye, who turns 3 this month, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 1, with the Chiefs quarterback — previously clapped back at internet trolls after growing sick and tired of the increased amount of hate comments being left on her page.
"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a-- people on here, waaaay more than normal… I’m not she where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please," the former professional soccer player wrote in a December 2023 Instagram Story.
While receiving her own abundance of hate, Brittany has even stepped up to defend her new best friend, as Taylor has also faced a heightened amount of rude remarks from the public amid her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
On Friday, February 2, the KC Current founder reposted a quote from retired NBA legend Charles Barkley, who recently spoke out in support of the 14-time Grammy winner.
"If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser," Charles' quote read, as Brittany declared: "Let. Them. Know."
Charles' message referred to a multitude of football fans targeting their anger toward Taylor after growing annoyed with the NFL's apparently excessive coverage of the "Love Story" singer during her boyfriend's football games ever since the pair first went public with their relationship in September 2023.