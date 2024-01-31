'Such a Diva': Brittany Mahomes Slammed for Her 'High Horse' Attitude Toward Stadium Employee
Everyone’s least favorite WAG?
On Monday, January 29, CBS shared a TikTok of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaving the stadium on Sunday, January 28, after Kansas City’s big win. The football star was joined by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who was caught on camera rudely talking to a stadium employee.
“Where do we go from here?” she asked in a seemingly condescending tone as she spun her finger in a circle.
In response to the clip, fans bashed the mother-of-two for her disrespectful behavior.
“Mahomes’ wife needs to get off her high horse,” commented one user, while another added, “It’s the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me.”
“Yea, she a Karen,” a third person declared, as a fourth sarcastically quipped, “Probably the same way everybody else is walking, Brittany.“
Another individual simply stated, “Brittany Mahomes is honestly the worst, while another stated, “Brittany Mahomes’ personality is BRUTAL. The attitude.”
“Brittany seems like such a diva,” one more user said.
In addition to the distain for Brittany’s presence, Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes — who was arrested for sexual battery against a woman — received backlash.
In the postgame footage, Jackson was seen walking alongside Brittany and Patrick as they celebrated.
“Mark my words. Patrick’s downfall will be Jackson,” commented one fan, while another added, “No other franchise would allow this.”
“You can only imagine how Pat's teammates talk about Jackson lowkey behind Pat’s back!!” a third noted, as one more person claimed, “Jackson Mahomes should be in jail.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Brittany has been accused of being unkind to service workers.
In early January, TikTok user Jessica O'Connor claimed the 28-year-old was "unpleasant" to restaurant staff during a nearly one-week stay at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.
"I don’t like her because she doesn’t tip restaurant staff," Jessica claimed. "My first interaction with her, she ran up over $100 tab. She was with her whole posse."
"Patrick was not there but I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe like $130 — zero dollar tip," she alleged.
The social media user said she initially let it slide as it "happens sometimes."
"I’m like, 'Maybe she just didn’t like me, maybe it was something I said,'" she wondered in the video. "But they were there for almost a week and did not tip a single one of our staff.”
"And I totally understand celebrities don’t owe you anything, especially when you’re out in public," she continued. "As a public figure you should always go out thinking OK the people I interact with are clocking these interactions and are gonna remember this, and I will always remember that Brittany."
"I only judge people based off of their character and I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone’s character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them — and let’s just say, character assessed," Jessica concluded.