Brittany Mahomes Trolls Husband Patrick for Wearing Crocs to Chiefs Playoff Photoshoot: 'Come On'
Patrick Mahomes better put his Crocs in sport mode if he wants to win another championship.
The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs recently showed up to a photoshoot for the team's playoff captains in quite the combo — wearing a white pair of the foam footwear with a fancy suit and tie.
"Surely QB1 didn’t wear crocs to the playoffs captains shoot… 🤣," read the caption of a video capturing Mahomes' questionable couture, which was uploaded to the Chiefs Instagram account on Wednesday, January 17.
In the clip, Mahomes stepped onto a white backdrop to pose for some pictures when a member of the team's staff asked him: "What do you want me to do with these shoes?"
"What? Do I need shoes?" Mahomes asked in response, seemingly unaware his feet would be shown in the full-body photos.
"Do you have any?" the man questioned, though Mahomes remained clueless, admitted: "I don’t even know what shoes I have."
At some point, the 28-year-old appeared to find a more suitable pair of kicks, as the video transitioned into a shot of Mahomes standing in shiny black loafers.
Mahomes didn't explain why he opted to wear Crocs in the first place, though he seemed a bit grumpy to have his photo taken at 8 a.m.
"What time did I wake up this morning? 5:15," he informed someone standing off-camera after another player was filmed complaining about having to wake up at 7:30 for the early-morning photoshoot.
The video concluded with a hilarious ending, as the camera focused in on a close-up shot of the Crocs while Mahomes' blurred bare feet stood on the backdrop.
"Appreciate y'all,'" he said before the clip came to a halt.
After the video was shared to social media, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, was among the first to troll her husband for his ridiculous wardrobe choices.
"I definitely put shoes in there….come onnnnn😂🤦🏼♀️," the 28-year-old wrote, seemingly suggesting she made sure her hubby was prepared for the dressed-up occasion — or at least thought she did.
Fans of the Chiefs quarterback couldn't help but join in on poking fun at the two-time Super Bowl champion, as one user quipped, "Patrick … in Crocs. Not on my bingo card today 😂," while another admitted: "Crocs with a 10k suit on is a crazy combo."
"I cannot with the Crocs 🤣," a third fan laughed, and a fourth joked, "you ain’t rocking if you’re not Crocing! I love the white Crocs."