Brittany Mahomes Takes Haters' 'Obsession' With Her as a 'Compliment': 'Stay Bothered'

If Brittany Mahomes has learned one thing from her new best friend Taylor Swift, it's that "the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate."

On Wednesday, January 31, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a not-so-subtle quote to her Instagram Story, seemingly clapping back at social media trolls after being slammed for the way she spoke to an employee following her husband's AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens.