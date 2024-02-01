Brittany Mahomes Takes Haters' 'Obsession' With Her as a 'Compliment': 'Stay Bothered'
If Brittany Mahomes has learned one thing from her new best friend Taylor Swift, it's that "the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate."
On Wednesday, January 31, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a not-so-subtle quote to her Instagram Story, seemingly clapping back at social media trolls after being slammed for the way she spoke to an employee following her husband's AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens.
"I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered," read the quote Brittany re-shared for her 1.8 million followers.
Earlier on Wednesday, the 28-year-old proved she was unbothered when she uploaded a video of herself smiling while taking a ride somewhere with Patrick and their two kids: Sterling Skye, who turns 3 this month, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 1.
Brittany's cryptic Instagram Story was seemingly in response to haters deeming her the "worst" after a TikTok video went viral of her attempting to clarify post-game directions with a staffer at Patrick's Sunday, January 28, game.
In the clip shared by CBS, Patrick and Brittany were filmed leaving the stadium. At one point, the couple had to part ways — likely so the quarterback could exit with his team — prompting him to tell his wife he loves her before asking for a kiss and walking away.
Once separated, Brittany turned to a staffer that had been escorting the couple through the venue and asked, "Where do we go from here?" as she spun her finger in a circle.
Some viewers of the video took her tone as condescending, and expressed their outrage about her alleged rude behavior in the comments section of the post.
- Patrick Mahomes' Wife Admits She Used To Get 'Extremely Annoyed' When Women Flirt With The NFL Star: 'It's Sad & Disrespectful'
- 'Make This Stop': Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Roasted for 'Cringe' Handshake During Kansas City Chiefs Game
- Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving With Their 2 Adorable Kids: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Mahomes’ wife needs to get off her high horse,” one critic complained, while another admitted: "It’s the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me."
"Brittany Mahomes is honestly the worst," a third user harshly declared, as a fourth agreed, claiming, "Brittany Mahomes’ personality is BRUTAL. The attitude."
The retired women's soccer star has seemed to receive an increased amount of hate in recent months — notably ever since Swift started dating Travis Kelce and showing up to several Chiefs games alongside Brittany.
Their newfound friendship has been torn apart by whiney social media trolls, with frustrated football fans not wanting the ladies to be a distraction from the game itself.
Brittany even acknowledged the increase in hate she's received in an Instagram Story shared in December 2023.
"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a-- people on here, waaaay more than normal… I’m not she where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please," she demanded.