Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Hug Each Other in Cute New Photos From Amsterdam Double Date With Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes
It's nice to have a friend!
Brittany Mahomes uploaded a few new photos from when she and husband Patrick Mahomes flew overseas to attend pal Taylor Swift's concert alongside the Grammy winner's boyfriend and Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce.
"London & Amsterdam, a time was had🤍," the pregnant star, 28, captioned the Monday, July 14, Instagram post.
One sweet image showed Taylor, 34, with her arm wrapped around Brittany, who was giving the superstar a hug as their respective beaus stood in back of them and flashed a smile.
The mom-of-two shared another image in which the ladies were embracing each other, with the "Karma" crooner giving her friend a smooch on the head.
For the fun double date, Brittany donned a matching black pajama-style set while Taylor stunned in a light blue sleeveless frock that featured a plaid design at the neckline.
Travis, 34, wore one of his signature matching sweat suits in beige while the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, donned a similar look in brown.
Other images in Brittany's post included photos of her and Patrick's two adorable kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months.
As OK! reported, the spouses and Kelce were seen dancing and singing along when they attended the songwriter's Eras Tour on Saturday, July 6. At one point during the concert, Brittany checked in on the "New Heights" podcast co-host as he teared up while listening to a mash-up of songs Swift seemed to dedicate to him.
While Travis has been friends with Patrick for years, Taylor didn't meet Brittany until she started dating the tight end last year — but the girls instantly hit it off and are often seen watching Chiefs games together from the same stadium suite.
Though the dad-of-two has witnessed his friend's fame skyrocket in the wake of his romance with the pop star, he insisted Travis hasn't gotten a big head.
"Travis has always been Travis," the Super Bowl champion expressed in a past interview. "He’s been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce. He’ll still walk through the stadium and treat everyone like they’re his best friend and he’s always going to be like that. "
"It hasn’t been any different to me," he stated. "I’ve come to work every single day and lucky enough that I have a lot of great players around me and Travis is one of them."
Patrick has been fully supportive of the high-profile romance, spilling to another reporter, "[Travis is] enjoying it. He's enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well."
"It's been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of," noted the Texas native.