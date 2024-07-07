OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Tears Up After Girlfriend Taylor Swift Sings Surprise Song Mashup Speculated to Be About Football Star: Watch

Composite photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 7 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Bring on the waterworks!

On Saturday, July 6, Travis Kelce was spotted wiping away tears after girlfriend Taylor Swift sang a mashup, which was speculated to be about her love for the football star.

Source: @japrilss/X

In the clip from the pop princess’ Amsterdam concert, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen wearing a white T-shirt and a black baseball cap as he swayed back and forth to Swift’s combo of "Mary's Song," "So High School" and "Everything Has Changed."

"I know we all say we've never seen Taylor this happy or this loved before, but by looking at this video of Travis wiping his tears, it's apparent that Travis has never had someone make him feel this way before either and I'm just so happy that they finally found each other," one user penned alongside the video of the athlete — who began publicly dating the "Cruel Summer" songstress in September 2023.

Following the performance, fans began to theorize the combination of the songs was dedicated to Kelce, especially because a line in "Mary's Song" calls out the podcaster's jersey number.

"I'll be 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my," Swift sang to conclude the mashup.

travis kelce tears up taylor swift sings surprise song mashup watch
Source: MEGA

Tayloe Swift and Travis Kelce began publicly dating in September 2024.

Fans on social media gushed over the adorable moment between the lovebirds.

“Taylor Swift really just went on stage and sang ‘I love Travis Kelce’ for 5 minutes straight,” one person opened, while another replied, “She's straight up serenading him.”

“YEEEES SHE IS SO IN LOVE OMG I'M REALLY SO HAPPY FOR HER,” a third individual raved, while another questioned, “I wonder if this is their one year anniversary?”

As OK! previously reported, though Swift and Kelce have only been dating for about a year, the musician apparently wants to make sure she and the aspiring actor are on the same page about their future.

travis kelce tears up taylor swift songs
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift previously dated Joe Alwyn.

Source: @mrbridgerton/TikTok
“She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage,” an insider revealed.

While Swift was a lot more private in her former six-year relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, she has had no problem showing Kelce off since they began dating.

travis kelce tears up taylor swift sings surprise song mashup watch
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce has attended many of Taylor Swift's European Eras Tour concerts.

“Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody,” the source explained of the failed relationship. “They’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet.”

travis kelce tears up taylor swift songs
Source: Mega

Tayloe Swift and Travis Kelce have been subject to engagement buzz.

Source: OK!

Nowadays, Swift happily joins Kelce on public outings and even brought him onstage during one of her London Eras Tour concerts.

“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” the insider said. “She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married.”

