Travis Kelce Tears Up After Girlfriend Taylor Swift Sings Surprise Song Mashup Speculated to Be About Football Star: Watch

In the clip from the pop princess’ Amsterdam concert, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen wearing a white T-shirt and a black baseball cap as he swayed back and forth to Swift’s combo of "Mary's Song," "So High School" and "Everything Has Changed."

"I know we all say we've never seen Taylor this happy or this loved before, but by looking at this video of Travis wiping his tears, it's apparent that Travis has never had someone make him feel this way before either and I'm just so happy that they finally found each other," one user penned alongside the video of the athlete — who began publicly dating the "Cruel Summer" songstress in September 2023.