Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling, 3, Is on 'Day 4 of Sickness' as Toddler Can't Seem to Shake Nasty Stomach Virus
Hopefully the Mahomes household feels better soon!
On Tuesday, May 7, Brittany Mahomes shared an unfortunate update with fans, revealing her daughter, Sterling, 3, whom she shares with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, had come down with a tough case of the stomach bug.
"Day 4 of sickness for my baby boo. Some stomach virus that won’t get the heck out of here," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife explained via her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Sterling adorably snuggling her mom — who made a pouting face as she appeared to feel bad for her little one.
Luckily, the sickness didn't seem to affect Sterling's younger brother, Bronze, 1, as Brittany uploaded a sweet snap of the baby boy happily sitting on the couch and holding onto a miniature toy putter less than one day prior.
"Just a boy and his golf club," the KC Current founder caption the upload, which Patrick re-shared to his own Instagram Story.
Sterling's unfortunate stomach virus comes more than two months after marking her milestone third birthday on February 20, which the NFL family celebrated with a fun-filled party two days prior.
On her first born's actual birthday, Brittany shared a sweet message alongside several photos taken of Sterling's b-day bash.
"Happy Birthday to my Sterling Skye! ✨ You made me a Mama and it was one of the greatest moments of my life! You my girl are the brightest little girl and make every day nothing short of beautiful! 🤍 You’re three, where did the time go?😅," the former soccer star expressed.
Patrick also took to Instagram with a loving tribute, as he penned: "Happy 3rd birthday Sterling Skye! You are my [heart]! Stop growing up so fast!!"
The three-time Super Bowl champion and his wife also celebrated Bronze's first birthday back in November 2023.
"My baby boy is ONE," Brittany said at the time, while providing fans a glimpse inside his football-themed party. Patrick also shared snaps to his profile alongside the message: "Happy Birthday Son! ❤️⏰."
Being great parents to their two kids has always been a top priority for the all-star athlete and his wife.
In a recent interview for his TIME100 profile, Patrick even admitted he'd give up football if it meant choosing between the sport and his children.
"I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old," he explained last month. "I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go."