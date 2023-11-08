'I Was Lucky': Brooke Shields Didn't Think She Was Going to 'Make It' After Her Scary Seizure
Brooke Shields is thanking her lucky stars that nothing happened after her recent seizure.
"I was very lucky — my husband [Chris Henchy] wasn't there, my daughters were at school, and he [Bradley Cooper] was called and he was near," Shields said in a new interview.
The actress, 58, fortunately woke up and saw Cooper standing over her, leading her to question what was real and what wasn't.
"I even thought about it and I was like, 'I didn't make it, did I?'" she said. "But it's OK. It's alright."
As OK! previously reported, the model revealed while preparing for her one-woman show, Previously Owned, at The Carlyle in New York City, she was rushed to the hospital and later admitted to the ICU.
"I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium," Shields told Glamour for their Woman of the Year 2023 issue.
"I was waiting for an Uber," she continued. "I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, 'Are you OK?'"
"I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall," she said of when she got to the West Village.
"I start having a grand mal seizure. It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue. The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on," Shields continued of the incident.
Cooper was by Shields' side, as he happened to be near the area.
"And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus," Shields joked about seeing the handsome hunk before revealing doctors thought her "brain was seizing" at first.
"I flooded my system, and I drowned myself," the Pretty Baby star admitted, "and if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Shields.