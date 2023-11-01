Brooke Shields' Health Crisis: Actress Turned 'Totally Blue' and Was 'Frothing at the Mouth' While Having a Seizure

"I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium," Shields detailed during a recent interview for Glamour's Woman of the Year 2023 issue, as she'd later learn the excessive amounts of fluids in her system were the cause of her health scare.

"I was waiting for an Uber," she continued. "I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, 'Are you OK?'"