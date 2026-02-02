Celebrities React to the Beckham Family Feud: From Lily Allen to John O'Kane and More

Article continues below advertisement

Alana Hadid

Source: MEGA Celebrities have weighed in amid the Beckham family drama.

Alana Hadid, the sister of Nicola Peltz's ex Anwar Hadid, took aim at the actress and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, in an Instagram comment. "That girl doesn't want privacy, she's been trying to be famous for a decade," she wrote. She also referenced Brooklyn's viral Instagram statement, saying, "Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know."

Bethenny Frankel

Source: MEGA Tensions within the family have made headlines.

The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel voiced support for David and Victoria Beckham while casting doubt on Brooklyn's motives for disclosing the family drama. "Now it's become everyone's business," she said of the feud, which she described as "not unique." Bethenny added, "And if you don't have a ton of experience with the media, you don't realize that just saying your piece and thinking it's going to land – it might not land. And there's usually no upside in taking bait, though sometimes it's really tempting."

Jana Kramer

Source: MEGA Speculation about a rift first emerged after Nicola Peltz did not wear a Victoria Beckham dress on her wedding day.

In an episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, Jana Kramer sympathized with both parties while addressing the drama surrounding the famous family. "I do feel bad for Nicola because it's like the Meghan Markle situation," she said. "When Meghan came in, everyone blamed Meghan for the rift between the royal family." Jana, on the other hand, noted she understood why David and Victoria would want to "control the narrative," especially since the family has "the Beckham name." "You want to protect the name and you want to make things good in the press. Who wants a bad story about your family in the press?" she continued.

John O'Kane

Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz instead wore a Valentino gown for the ceremony.

"I lived with Beckham for few years.. Let's just say he likes to be in TOTAL CONTROL and was OBSESSIVE on PERFECTION," former Manchester United star John O'Kane tweeted on January 19. "If it took Brooklyn to say this and burn down the so-called perfect family. Brand Beckham should not come before your kids no matter what has happened!!" John, who is a former teammate of David, shared in a follow-up post, "A few things clear, Becks controlling/ OCD obsessiveness made him the footballer he was imo.. But whatever has happened with his son, he felt he had to say something .. and I STILL believe you do not disown your own children no matter what ! But that's just me." The following day, the athlete seemed to urge David and Brooklyn to reconcile as "the bond should be unbreakable." "I'm thinking Becks and Son are very alike STUBBORN to the core," he added. "You bury it and make up !"

Justin Anderson

Source: @justinanderson/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wed in April 2022.

Nicola's former hairstylist Justin Anderson called the Lola actress a "baddddd apple" and "one of the worst 'celebs'" he had ever worked with. "Everyone knows how close the Beckham family really is…" he added in the comment. Justin later took to Instagram Stories in which he said he "perked up" when he saw Brooklyn and Nicola getting married. "I don't even feel bad saying that," he added. "When someone is not nice it always comes out. You can't hide that."

Kate Garraway

Source: MEGA The family dismissed feud rumors after the wedding.

The Beckham family drama also reached ITV's Good Morning Britain, prompting Kate Garraway to ask, "It isn't the brand, is it?" "It's the family life that breaks my heart. It's horrible. The little moments where they're learning to walk and you're giving them a cuddle and putting them to bed. It feels so sad," she remarked.

Katherine Ryan

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz noticeably skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday party.

For Katherine Ryan, Brooklyn is an "ungrateful nepo baby" for sending the Beckham family "into a tailspin." "I feel that he has benefited from this a lot and he doesn't seem to have the measured emotional intelligence to go, 'In many ways, this has been s---, but in many ways, this has created me with a beautiful life,'" she shared on her "Telling Everybody Everything" podcast. She later expressed, "I do think a lot of nepo babies struggle with not being able to reach – certainly not eclipse – the success of their parents."

Keren Bartov

Source: @keren_bartov/Instagram Brothers Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham also sparked feud rumors.

Keren Bartov backed Victoria and David without fully dipping her toes into the Beckham family drama. "I highly recommend that you all watch Victoria Beckham's show," she wrote atop a clip from the former Spice Girls member's documentary series. "A woman who achieved tremendous success, an inspiring woman, and most importantly — an amazing woman who is kind hearted and gracious!"

Lily Allen

Source: MEGA The buzz intensified after David Beckham did not include a photo of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz in his 2025 recap.

Lily Allen had a simple but powerful way to rally behind Brooklyn and Nicola. In an update, she shared an edited version of the cover of her West End Girl album, which featured a painting of the former photographer.

Piers Morgan

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence for the first time on Instagram.

Piers Morgan wrote on X, "I didn't think anything could be more excruciatingly embarrassing and eye-poppingly painful than fracturing a femur in a restaurant so badly I needed a new hip. But the Beckham family saga has managed it! What a repellent bunch of fake, narcissistic PR-obsessed twerps."

Rebecca Loos

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham stated he does not want to reconcile with his family.

Rebecca Loos, who once sparked affair rumors with David, supported Brooklyn in a comments section. "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!" she responded to an internet user. She told another Instagram user that "the truth always comes out." Rebecca also offered her perspective in a teaser clip for Channel 5's upcoming documentary, The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies. "In a very small way, this is, of course, validation for what I came forward and said 22 years ago," she disclosed in the video shared by The Independent. "Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, valuing promotions and endorsements over all else and that it's all focused on 'Brand Beckham' and that's all that matters."

Vanessa Marcil

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham claimed his parents 'have controlled narratives in the press' about their famous family.