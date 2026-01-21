What Happened Between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz During Tense Moment on 2023 Red Carpet? Lip Reader Spills

Article continues below advertisement

A lip reader has divulged what really went down between Brooklyn Beckham and wife, Nicola Peltz, in a clip taken at the 2023 red carpet premiere of the Netflix docuseries Beckham. At the time, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 31, looked somewhat tense and awkward when they posed with the rest of the Beckham clan for photographers.

The 2023 Clip Has Resurfaced

In 2023, the tension between Victoria & Nicola at David Beckham’s documentary premiere was obvious.



It looked awkward.



In 2024, Nicola was seen putting her arm around Victoria at Nicola’s movie premiere,which showed they sorted their differences.



Beckhams made the effort!💕 https://t.co/Ch2ioOFGIr pic.twitter.com/sXKI4VZgLV — Hanz (@fashionistaera) January 20, 2026 Source: @fashionistaera/X A 2023 clip from the 'Beckham' premiere has gone viral.

The video has resurfaced amid the model and the actress' ongoing feud with David and Victoria Beckham. Lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed what Brooklyn and Nicola said to each other while at the event. Brooklyn reportedly told brother Romeo, 23: "I hate it." Speaking on behalf of Covers.com, Hickling believes the comment stemmed from just moments beforehand, with Brooklyn showing discomfort as he stood next to Posh Spice, 51, and the retired soccer player, 50. In the clip, Brooklyn pulled his wife into the circle with his family to pose for snapshots together.

Nicola Peltz Looked Awkward and Uncomfortable

Source: MEGA The Beckham family's self-titled Netflix series dropped in 2023.

However, Nicola didn't smile and stood stiffly on the side. According to Hickling, Brooklyn told Romeo that The Last Airbender star was "in tears." "Brooklyn's eyes look so heavy, whilst trying to put on a facade of seeming to be okay," the lip analyzer explained. "Whatever happened before they arrived at the premiere, something went down." Romeo and Brooklyn's other siblings, Harper, 14. and Cruz, 20, were also present on the red carpet. Victoria allegedly told her two youngest children at the event's photo wall: "I need you to tell them, they cant do that, if they do, it's over for them."

Victoria Beckham Allegedly 'Ruined' Brooklyn and Nicola's Wedding Day

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law have a contentious relationship.

"Victoria is very tense when she sees Brooklyn and Nicola heading to the wall, she looks straight past them," Hickling said. The Spice Girls member also covered her mouth as she reportedly said to an assistant: “What a nightmare.” She made the remark as she gestured to Brooklyn and Nicola, who were talking to onlookers at the party. On January 19, Brooklyn took to his Instagram Stories and ripped his parents apart, accusing them of trying to "control the narratives" surrounding his marriage and his life.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham slammed his family on social media.