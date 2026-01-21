or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooklyn Beckham
OK LogoNEWS

What Happened Between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz During Tense Moment on 2023 Red Carpet? Lip Reader Spills

image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

A lip reader revealed what reportedly went down between Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a red carpet clip taken in 2023.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A lip reader has divulged what really went down between Brooklyn Beckham and wife, Nicola Peltz, in a clip taken at the 2023 red carpet premiere of the Netflix docuseries Beckham.

At the time, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 31, looked somewhat tense and awkward when they posed with the rest of the Beckham clan for photographers.

Article continues below advertisement

The 2023 Clip Has Resurfaced

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @fashionistaera/X

A 2023 clip from the 'Beckham' premiere has gone viral.

The video has resurfaced amid the model and the actress' ongoing feud with David and Victoria Beckham. Lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed what Brooklyn and Nicola said to each other while at the event.

Brooklyn reportedly told brother Romeo, 23: "I hate it."

Speaking on behalf of Covers.com, Hickling believes the comment stemmed from just moments beforehand, with Brooklyn showing discomfort as he stood next to Posh Spice, 51, and the retired soccer player, 50.

In the clip, Brooklyn pulled his wife into the circle with his family to pose for snapshots together.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz Looked Awkward and Uncomfortable

image of Beckham family
Source: MEGA

The Beckham family's self-titled Netflix series dropped in 2023.

However, Nicola didn't smile and stood stiffly on the side. According to Hickling, Brooklyn told Romeo that The Last Airbender star was "in tears."

"Brooklyn's eyes look so heavy, whilst trying to put on a facade of seeming to be okay," the lip analyzer explained. "Whatever happened before they arrived at the premiere, something went down."

Romeo and Brooklyn's other siblings, Harper, 14. and Cruz, 20, were also present on the red carpet.

Victoria allegedly told her two youngest children at the event's photo wall: "I need you to tell them, they cant do that, if they do, it's over for them."

MORE ON:
Brooklyn Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham Allegedly 'Ruined' Brooklyn and Nicola's Wedding Day

image of Victoria and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law have a contentious relationship.

"Victoria is very tense when she sees Brooklyn and Nicola heading to the wall, she looks straight past them," Hickling said.

The Spice Girls member also covered her mouth as she reportedly said to an assistant:What a nightmare.” She made the remark as she gestured to Brooklyn and Nicola, who were talking to onlookers at the party.

On January 19, Brooklyn took to his Instagram Stories and ripped his parents apart, accusing them of trying to "control the narratives" surrounding his marriage and his life.

image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham slammed his family on social media.

The former photographer and the Bates Motel actress tied the knot in 2022. Brooklyn slammed his family online, alleging they "ruined" his wedding day.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he claimed.

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he snapped. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.