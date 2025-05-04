or
Single Brooks Nader Poses in Her Underwear as She Flaunts Her Toned Abs: Photos

photo of Brooks Nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram;MEGA

The model smoldered in her Tommy Hilfiger briefs.

By:

May 4 2025, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader is slaying with her revenge body!

The model shared images of herself on her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 3, where she posed in white Tommy Hilfiger underwear. “Fitting time,” she wrote, adding, “#TOMMYFAMILY.”

brooks nader poses underwear flaunts toned abs hot photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader looked unbothered in her Tommy Hilfiger underwear.

Her sizzling images come after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty attended the Carbone Beach party in Miami as a guest of Hilfiger. The three-night, star-studded event was held in South Beach and started on Friday, May 2.

Though Nader appeared unbothered in her casual briefs on Insta, she recently broke up with Gleb Savchenko, whom she was partnered with on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

brooks nader underwear flaunts toned abs photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko broke up in April.

The former couple dated from September 2024 to October 2024. They got back together in November of that year but officially ended their romance in April.

According to Savchenko, he was blindsided by their breakup. “I was surprised to learn through article(s) published today… that Brooks has ended our relationship,” the DWTS pro told Page Six in April. “The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied.”

Brooks Nader

brooks nader underwear toned abs photos
Source: mega

Brooks Nader's sister Grace Ann accused Gleb Savchenko of cheating on her sister.

Savchenko allegedly cheated on Nader, but Grace Ann Nader said “there is hard evidence” to prove he was unfaithful in his relationship.

However, the professional dancer shut the rumor down by telling E! News: “I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f---boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps.”

brooks nader poses underwear toned abs photos
Source: mega

Brooks Nader and her three sisters have been filming for their upcoming docuseries, 'Love Thy Nader.'

Apart from her recent breakup, Brooks and her three sisters, Mary Holland, 26, Sarah Jane, 22, and Grace Ann, 25, have been filming for Love Thy Nader, a coming-of-age docuseries about their lives and success. Production for the Hulu series began after all four sisters moved to New York City from Louisiana.

“Brooks’ breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives,” the show’s press release reads.

The statement continues, “Set against the backdrop of SoHo lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, Love Thy Nader explores the ultimate question of what it really means to 'make it.' In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back.”

