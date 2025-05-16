Brooks Nader Rocks Barely There Bikini in Scandalous Snaps
Brooks Nader is heating up the internet in a barely there bikini.
The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro dropped jaws on Instagram Stories with a sizzling snap of herself in a jaw-dropping swimsuit from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 issue.
Nader nearly spilled out of the teeny bikini, which featured two large starfish-shaped pieces made of pearl-like beads — just enough to cover her top and held together by the thinnest string ties.
Down below, she wore a white thong-style bottom that tied high on her hips, making her legs look miles long and putting her fit figure on full display.
Her hair was styled in tousled beach waves, and she rocked a bronzed glow that matched the tropical vibe perfectly.
“BTS year 7 @si_swimsuit,” she wrote across the steamy snap.
She followed that up with another angle — this time from above — showing off her curves as the bikini top threatened to give out.
“One gust of wind and it’s over lol,” she joked in the caption.
Nader has been part of the SI Swimsuit family since 2019, after winning the brand’s open casting call.
"OK, y'all. This is your friendly reminder to apply for Swim Search," she encouraged her followers in March. "It changed my life. Turned into a rookie then turned into a cover girl twice! That could be you. Let's see your submissions!"
Recently, she stole the spotlight again at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch party, held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York.
The bombshell hit the carpet in a seafoam blue-green gown featuring a plunging halter neckline that dipped all the way down to her waist. A bold circular belt cinched the dress in the center, while the silky fabric fell elegantly to the floor.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She took things up a notch with glam accessories — a statement necklace, gold arm cuffs and chunky earrings. Her wavy hair was swept to one side, giving the whole look a sultry, goddess vibe.
But it wasn’t just her look that got people talking — she also threw some subtle shade at her ex Gleb Savchenko.
When asked by a reporter if her former dance partner had seen her new issue and whether she planned to send him a signed copy, she didn’t hold back.
“It’s hard to do that. I don’t think he has a residence. So, I don’t think I can send it anywhere,” she laughed while speaking to E! News.
“No need,” she added. “It’s my seventh year. Move right along, onward and upward.”
As OK! previously reported, things went downhill between the two earlier in April. Nader’s sister Grace Ann Nader revealed there was "hard evidence" Gleb had cheated.
In response, Gleb told Us Weekly he was blindsided by the news.
"I was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship," he shared. "The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak."
"I called her today in response, but she has not replied," he said.
Gleb also explained that the last time he saw Brooks was during a visit to New York when he supported her while she filmed a reality show episode on March 31 and April 1.
“She was sad to see me leave,” he said, “but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.”
Though he admitted he doesn't "have all the answers," he wishes Brooks "the best."