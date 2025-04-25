Brooks Nader Has a Nip Slip in Daring White Dress While on the Red Carpet for Fashion Awards Show: Photos
Oops! Brooks Nader showed a little too much when she graced the red carpet for Daily Front Row’s Ninth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on the night of Thursday, April 24.
As photographers flashed away at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the model struck a few poses, but due to the skin-baring frock barely having any material on the side, part of her chest was exposed.
From the front, the white sleeveless dress was modest, though it had cut-outs at her waist, where there was also a black bow seemingly holding the top and bottom parts together.
There was just one piece of fabric covering her side, and the low-rise bottom showed off Nader's back.
The Dancing With the Stars alum wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and accessorized with large circular earrings.
Nader has made plenty of headlines in the past for her seductive outfits, but more recently, she's been in the news for dumping Glen Savchenko earlier this month over cheating accusations.
As OK! reported, her sister Grace Ann Nader claimed Brooks saw "hard evidence" the dad-of-two was unfaithful during their on-off romance, which began in September 2024.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, the professional dancer told a reporter on Tuesday, April 22, "I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f---boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps."
Gleb alleged to Us Weekly two weeks prior that he "was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship."
“The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1," he recalled. "And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.”
He admitted he doesn't "have all the answers" as to why she ended their romance but wished her all the best.
The exes first met last year when they were paired together for DWTS.
Their chemistry was obvious from the start, but when they were caught kissing backstage in September, Brooks played it off, telling a reporter at the time, "All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don't take it to heart. Don't take offense. It's just a peck."
However, the following month, rumors swirled that Gleb called off their romance — though the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star hinted they were never a couple to begin with.
The two then rekindled things before breaking up again in early April.