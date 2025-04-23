Brooks Nader's Transformation Gallery: See the Hot Photos!
2019
Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader graced Miami Swim Week's runway in July 2019, wearing a sizzling bright pink two-piece bikini.
According to the model, the magazine's casting call process became an "I told you so" moment that helped launch her career.
"I feel like I used to think being strong is like, 'I can do anything on my own, I don't need anybody's help. I got this.' But I feel like surrounding yourself with likeminded people keeps me strong," she opened up before the release of her first-ever cover for Sports Illustrated.
Nader said the experience changed her mindset, adding, "That's what keeps my strength going, just having people around me that lift me up and that are positive and not negative people."
In May 2024, she told Page Six she sent her SI Swimsuit cover to the modeling agencies who rejected her in the past.
"Oh my god. I sent them a signed cover. I said, 'XO, XO Brooks," she cheekily shared.
2020
Nader let her curves do the talking!
In December 2020, the 29-year-old displayed her enviable figure in a floral string bikini as she enjoyed a sunny beach getaway in Miami, Fla.
2021
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant put her hourglass figure on display in Miami Beach, Fla., in December 2021. During the outing, she showcased her beach body in a patterned bikini and a white sarong.
Nader completed her look with a straw hat and sunglasses.
2022
During a May 2022 beach vacation, Nader showed off her sun-kissed glow in a tan bikini top and a patterned bottom.
2023
Nader stunned on the red carpet of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party in Florida, donning a sultry sheer halter-style jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Her all-black outfit complemented her wet-look hair and bold makeup at the event.
2024
In March 2024, Nader slipped into a pink gown with a halter neckline for the Clarins' new product launch in Los Angeles, Calif. The form-fitting ensemble gave a sparkly effect while highlighting her hourglass figure.
2025
Nader turned heads at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere at Paramount Theatre in February. The braless model arrived in a white silk cleavage-baring Alberta Ferretti dress with draped sleeves and plunging neckline.
She completed her classy look with a pair of open-toe Loriblu heels.