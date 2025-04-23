Brooks Nader's Transformation Gallery: See the Hot Photos!

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader graced Miami Swim Week's runway in July 2019, wearing a sizzling bright pink two-piece bikini.

According to the model, the magazine's casting call process became an "I told you so" moment that helped launch her career.

"I feel like I used to think being strong is like, 'I can do anything on my own, I don't need anybody's help. I got this.' But I feel like surrounding yourself with likeminded people keeps me strong," she opened up before the release of her first-ever cover for Sports Illustrated.

Nader said the experience changed her mindset, adding, "That's what keeps my strength going, just having people around me that lift me up and that are positive and not negative people."

In May 2024, she told Page Six she sent her SI Swimsuit cover to the modeling agencies who rejected her in the past.

"Oh my god. I sent them a signed cover. I said, 'XO, XO Brooks," she cheekily shared.