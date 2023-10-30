Bruce Willis Looks Confused in Rare Sighting as Dementia Diagnosis Makes It Difficult for Actor to Communicate
Bruce Willis was out and about over the weekend, however, he seemed a bit somber during the rare sighting.
On Sunday, October 29, the Die Hard actor looked confused as he was driven around Los Angeles, Calif., by his security guard.
Willis sat in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover while his driver took him for a ride around Studio City, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The 68-year-old — whose family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February — didn't appear to get out of the car at all during the public outing, though he did keep the windows down for some fresh air during the sunny and warm fall day.
Willis was dressed in a black long-sleeved top and seemed a bit disoriented during the drive.
The Sixth Sense actor's appearances have become increasingly rare ever since he was initially diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022.
As his dementia diagnosis progresses, his ability to communicate has become significantly more difficult as well, Willis' close friend Glenn Gordon Caron revealed earlier this month.
Caron created the 1985 comedy-drama series Moonlighting, which featured Willis alongside Cybill Shepherd. He recently worked to get the famed show available for streaming on Hulu in an effort to shine a light on the ailing actor's glory days in Hollywood as his health declines.
- Rare Bruce Willis Sighting: Ailing Actor Spotted in L.A. After Wife Emma Provides Heartbreaking Health Update
- Bruce Willis Spotted Looking Confused With 2 Friends In First Sighting Since Dementia Diagnosis
- Bruce Willis Is 'Not Totally Verbal' as Dementia Takes Over Ailing Actor's Life, 'Moonlighting' Creator Reveals
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During a recent interview, the Medium producer admitted Willis is "not totally verbal," though Caron can still feel his appreciation for working to make Moonlighting accessible for viewing, as OK! previously reported.
"I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that," Caron explained, noting he tries to visit Willis roughly once a month. "When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he’s excited."
"The process [to get Moonlighting onto Hulu] has taken quite a while and Bruce’s disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people. I know it means a lot to him," he continued.
As for how a visit with Willis typically goes, Caron admitted: "My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am. He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce. When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there, but the joie de vivre is gone."
The Sun obtained photos of Willis being driven around Los Angeles on Sunday.