Is Bruce Willis Planning 'Miracle Movie Comeback' Before Tragedy Claims Him Forever?

Even though Bruce Willis is currently battling dementia, it seems like he isn't ruling out starring on the big screen again.
“There’s no quit in Bruce,” an insider claimed. “He’s been receiving medical treatments, does constant memory exercises and works to stay stimulated and engaged with the world.”
After taking a break from acting, it seems like the action star, 68, is doing "remarkably better," the insider dished. “Bruce is rested up and says he’s ready to make a comeback,” the source shared. “He’s been undergoing speech therapy and working on his communication skills, and doing wellness activities such as yoga and other exercises."
“He feels 100 percent better and is already lining up roles," the source alleged.
As OK! previously reported, the Die Hard star is living every day to its fullest after he was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce fac- es. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
Ever since the legendary star, who was previously married to Demi Moore, learned that his daughter Rumer Willis is expecting her first child with Derek Richard Thomas, he's overjoyed.
“The thought of soon becoming a grandfather is a huge motivator for Bruce to work hard on his speech and language therapy to try to stave off the worst effects of his condition,” revealed a family friend. “He’s determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life.”
Bruce, who is also father to Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, and his two little ones, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, is looking forward to spending time with the young tot.
"He loves having a big family," another insider added of Bruce, who is married to Emma Heming Willis. "Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more."