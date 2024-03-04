Emma Heming Shuts Down False Claim Husband Bruce Willis Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle: 'Stop Scaring People'
Emma Heming is staunchly defending her husband, Bruce Willis.
The model, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 3, to share an emotional video slamming people who have spread false claims about the Die Hard actor, 68, amid his dementia battle.
In the tense clip, Heming explained how she came across a "clickbait" article, claiming Willis was losing his will to live as he continues to adjust to his new normal.
"The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth," she said. "I need society and whoever's writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people."
"Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease, that's it's over. Let's pack it up — Nothing else to see here. We're done. No, it's the complete opposite of that," the mother-of-two emphasized.
Heming clarified that although the family has grappled with "a lot of" both "grief and sadness," they have continued to focus on the love they have for the patriarch.
"That’s where we are," she continued. "So stop with these stupid headlines. These stupid clickbaity things that freak people out. Stop doing that. There’s nothing to see here, okay?"
In the caption of the video, the brunette beauty stated, "My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience."
"I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story," she added in the lengthy statement. "Here’s what I’ve come to understand is that we are being educated by the wrong people. People that have an opinion versus an experience. People that have not taken the time to properly educate themselves on any kind of neurocognitive disease. Why can I be so bold and say that? Because I see headline after headline and blurbs of misinformation."
"I’m not even talking about my family, I’m used to the craziness of these farfetched headlines and stories. I’m just talking about baseline dementia awareness and what’s being fed to the public. You wonder why anxiety and depression is up in our society," Heming noted.
Following the Red 2 actor's 2022 diagnosis, his ex-wife Demi Moore has stepped up to help Heming navigate this difficult time in their lives.
"When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think, or even who you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are –– not all that they’re not," the G.I. Jane actress, 61, revealed about Willis in a recent interview.