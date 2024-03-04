Emma Heming Shuts Down False Claim Husband Bruce Willis Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle: 'Stop Scaring People'

In the tense clip, Heming explained how she came across a "clickbait" article, claiming Willis was losing his will to live as he continues to adjust to his new normal.

"The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth," she said. "I need society and whoever's writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people."

"Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease, that's it's over. Let's pack it up — Nothing else to see here. We're done. No, it's the complete opposite of that," the mother-of-two emphasized.