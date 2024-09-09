Bruce Willis Emerges During California Heat Wave for Rare Car Ride Outing Amid Dementia Battle
Bruce Willis still occasionally ventures outside amid his difficult ongoing battle with dementia.
On Sunday, September 8, the Die Hard actor, 69, was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle, as he was driven around the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles during a heat wave in California.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Willis' aging features could be seen while the Pulp Fiction star — who wore a dark-colored baseball cap and a white striped button-up shirt — stared into the car's side mirror.
The dad-of-five's rare outing came in the midst of extreme high temperatures in Southern California, with the intense heat topping at 107 degrees on Sunday.
According to eyewitness, Willis had bodyguards with him during the daytime adventure.
The Sixth Sense star's public appearance also comes more than a year and a half after his family announced the award-winning actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023. Willis' loved ones previously revealed his aphasia battle in March 2022.
Since his family came forward about Willis' health woes, the sick celebrity's public outings have been mainly limited to occasional car rides, though he is still frequently pictured in attendance at gatherings with his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, their two young daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three adult children: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.
Bruce and Demi's youngest daughter recently opened up about how she prepares ahead of spending time with her dementia-stricken dad, as OK! previously reported.
"Whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he's at," Tallulah explained during an interview with People at the end of last month, noting her father was "doing the same in terms of the last we kind of updated, which I'm told is good."
When she goes to visit her dad "and spend sometime with him," Tallulah — who revealed she was diagnosed with autism last summer — said it's important for her "to go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I'm solid. I'm okay."
"I've done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present," she explained of the inevitably difficult interactions with Bruce, who was said to be "not totally verbal" as of October 2023.
The entire Willis family has been extremely candid about Bruce's health woes since first shedding light on his situation in 2022.
Back in May of this year, Rumer elaborated on why she and her loved ones have been so honest amid Bruce's dementia battle.
"f sharing our experience, strength, hope and whatever comes forward as a family, if that can bring any sort of hope or comfort to someone else who’s experiencing that, then to me that’s everything," the oldest Willis sister told Us Weekly at the time.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Bruce being driven around California.