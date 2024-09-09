Bruce Willis Emerges During California Heat Wave for Rare Car Ride Outing Amid Dementia Battle

"Whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he's at," Tallulah explained during an interview with People at the end of last month, noting her father was "doing the same in terms of the last we kind of updated, which I'm told is good."

When she goes to visit her dad "and spend sometime with him," Tallulah — who revealed she was diagnosed with autism last summer — said it's important for her "to go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I'm solid. I'm okay."