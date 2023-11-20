Bruce Willis Attempts to Keep a Low Profile While Being Driven Around L.A. Amid Dementia Battle
Bruce Willis is out and about again.
On Saturday, November 18, the 68-year-old was seen being driven around Los Angeles, Calif., amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia.
The Die Hard star seemed to want to keep a low profile, with the hood of his black sweatshirt hung over his head, however, Willis' hard to miss face was spotted looking directly into the camera, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Willis appeared to be pretty emotionless during the sighting, as he slightly clenched his teeth while staring stoically out of the rolled-down window, sitting in the passenger seat of a black SUV-like vehicle.
Willis' public outings have become increasingly rare in recent months, though his family and friends have continued to speak out about the intensifying symptoms of his disease.
On Sunday, October 29, the dad-of-five looked a bit confused as he was riding shotgun in Los Angeles while his driver sat behind the wheel of a black Range Rover, as OK! previously reported.
Though Willis has shielded himself away from the spotlight, his wife, Emma Heming, 45, ex-wife, Demi Moore, 61, and his children have found themselves having to speak out publicly.
Heming has participated in various interviews and has advocated for caretakers and those struggling with frontotemporal dementia, while his and Moore's three daughters — Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 — have used their platform to open up about the struggles they've faced watching their dad's health diminish as they carry on with their lives.
In a recent article she published in Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, Heming — who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Willis — admitted she "struggles with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't."
"When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern," she explained.
Despite occasionally feeling like she wants privacy, Heming noted, "I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood. I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Willis being driven around Los Angeles.