Bruce Willis Attempts to Keep a Low Profile While Being Driven Around L.A. Amid Dementia Battle

On Saturday, November 18, the 68-year-old was seen being driven around Los Angeles, Calif., amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia .

The Die Hard star seemed to want to keep a low profile, with the hood of his black sweatshirt hung over his head, however, Willis' hard to miss face was spotted looking directly into the camera, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

Willis appeared to be pretty emotionless during the sighting, as he slightly clenched his teeth while staring stoically out of the rolled-down window, sitting in the passenger seat of a black SUV-like vehicle.