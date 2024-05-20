'Bruised' Kevin Costner Declares He's 'Not Going to Lose Himself' After Christine Baumgartner Divorce

“I’ve taken big bites out of life, life’s taken big ones out of me, right? I’m not going to lose myself because I’ve been bruised. I have been, but I’m not going to lose myself. And what I’m going to do is — because we are now after the white whale, OK? So I can’t let go of this rope no matter how much my heart’s on the ground, no matter how broken I may be on a daily basis, I can’t let go of this rope because if I do, this thing called Horizon will stop. And Horizon’s not more important than the other things in my life, but I do have a level of responsibility to those guys that invested with me, to the people that believe in me, to the people that want to work all four of these, and are willing to postpone other jobs on the hint that I might work," he continued, referring to the movie Horizon which comes out in June.

"And so it doesn’t matter how much water’s hitting me in the face, I can’t let go of the rope that is this thing. Pull. Don’t just f-------- hold on. Pull the f---------- rope too," he concluded.