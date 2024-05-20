'Bruised' Kevin Costner Declares He's 'Not Going to Lose Himself' After Christine Baumgartner Divorce
Kevin Costner discussed how his divorce from Christine Baumgartner took a toll on him.
“So much. Very serious stuff. And those things are very important. I have to deal with them. And I have to deal with them on a daily basis, emotionally, historically almost. And then there’s the immediate needs of children. I’m not going to list the things — I’m going to stop right there with them. That is my job, looking at that, and dealing with that," the actor, 69, said in a new interview with GQ, published on Monday, May 20, about how his work obligations and his split were too much for him to deal with.
“I’ve taken big bites out of life, life’s taken big ones out of me, right? I’m not going to lose myself because I’ve been bruised. I have been, but I’m not going to lose myself. And what I’m going to do is — because we are now after the white whale, OK? So I can’t let go of this rope no matter how much my heart’s on the ground, no matter how broken I may be on a daily basis, I can’t let go of this rope because if I do, this thing called Horizon will stop. And Horizon’s not more important than the other things in my life, but I do have a level of responsibility to those guys that invested with me, to the people that believe in me, to the people that want to work all four of these, and are willing to postpone other jobs on the hint that I might work," he continued, referring to the movie Horizon which comes out in June.
"And so it doesn’t matter how much water’s hitting me in the face, I can’t let go of the rope that is this thing. Pull. Don’t just f-------- hold on. Pull the f---------- rope too," he concluded.
In the magazine's profile, the Yellowstone alum revealed how making the Western drama Horizon was intense work.
“I need somebody that’s impulsive, is emotional, has money, and wants to go west. And it’s like: Now let’s see how much of a gambler you are. Because everything I have is in the movie," he stated, adding he doesn't want to walk away from the industry just yet. “But I’m going to retire to locations that I want to hang out at. I got a movie that’s set in Tahiti. So how’s that?”
As OK! previously reported, Costner and Baumgartner's split was finalized in February after a grueling court battle.
Now, it seems the Hollywood star is in work mode while his ex was recently spotted with boyfriend Josh Connor — who was the former flames' neighbor.
“Kevin doesn’t know what to think or who to trust. He’s sick over it," a source previously revealed after their romance was revealed. "If Christine’s doing this to upset Kevin, it’s working. Josh is someone Kevin trusted — they’ve been playing golf together for years."
Costner is now moving on from the drama. "Christine's training her new man to finance her lavish lifestyle," another source dished. "He's paying for everything, dinners out, vacations, gifts. People are shaking their heads, saying, ‘Poor guy,’ but Josh is totally smitten. Kevin feels like she’s his problem now!"