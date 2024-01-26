OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kevin costner
OK LogoNEWS

Awkward! Kevin Costner Acts Clueless When Asked About Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner's Rumored Romance With Former Neighbor

kevin costner clueless wife christine baumgartner romance neighbor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 26 2024, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

What neighbor? Kevin Costner has no idea what you're talking about.

The Yellowstone star was trying to make his way through the paparazzi swarmed crowds of LAX on Wednesday, January 24, when he was pestered with questions about his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's rumored relationship with their former neighbor, Josh Connor, who was living just doors down from Costner's Santa Barbara mansion prior to his marital demise.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner clueless wife christine baumgartner romance neighbor
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner dodged questions about his ex-wife while walking through LAX.

"I don’t have a next-door neighbor," the 69-year-old curtly commented in response to the photographer before continuing to move through security, according to a video obtained by a news publication.

When the paparazzi attempted to reframe the question, clarifying it was his "ex next-door neighbor," as Connor, 49, has reportedly since moved out, Costner declined to provide any further remarks.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner clueless wife christine baumgartner romance neighbor
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Just before the clip ended, however, Costner can be seen flashing a slight witty smirk, seemingly acknowledging the questions about Baumgartner that continued to flood in.

The Bodyguard actor's airport appearance came on the very same day a source admitted Costner has "strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh" prior to his ex-wife filing for divorce after 18 years of marriage in May 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner clueless wife christine baumgartner romance neighbor
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner was married to Christine Baumgartner for 18 years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room," the insider dished of the handbag designer and their then-mutual friend — who just so happened to file for divorce from his spouse five months before Baumgartner filed a petition to end her and Costner's marriage.

While Baumgartner's rumored relationship has raised eyebrows, the confidante insisted things between her and Connor didn't turn romantic until "relatively recently," claiming it was around the same time Costner allegedly moved on with singer Jewel.

MORE ON:
kevin costner
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about," the source spilled. "Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him."

Baumgartner's suspected fling with Connor first gained attention in July 2023, when they were spotted on an intimate vacation in Hawaii together just two months after the mom-of-three called it quits on her marriage — which wasn't finalized until September of last year.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner clueless wife christine baumgartner romance neighbor
Source: MEGA

Christine Baumgartner reportedly moved on with the exes' former neighbor Josh Connor.

Article continues below advertisement

And while Connor was "initially just a friend" it seems at some point a true spark ignited between the two, a separate source revealed earlier this month, as OK! previously reported.

"He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through," the insider explained of the financier and Baumgartner — who shares Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, with Costner. "They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight obtained a video of Costner walking through LAX.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.