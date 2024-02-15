OK Magazine
Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Baumgartner Request to Dismiss Parenting Classes as They Finalize Nasty Divorce

By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are tying up loose ends as they finalize their drawn-out divorce.

According to new court documents, the pair entered a Martial Settlement Agreement since they've now worked out their issues regarding custody, assets and more.

They've also asked to waive the P.E.A.C.E. parenting class requisite to "prevent further delay and frustration of entry" of the divorce.

One outlet claimed the split won't be finalized until Judge Thomas Anderle signs off on the Judgment of Dissolution, which could happen next week. However, other news pages claimed the split was finalized today.

The pair, who married in 2004, split in May 2023.

The co-parents split in May 2023 and were at each other's throats over the past several months due to child support. At first, Baumgartner, 49, requested $248K per month for their three kids, but in the end, Costner, 69, was ordered to pay only around $63K per month.

The movie star will also cover costs in relation to their offspring's education, medical care and extracurricular activities.

While the mother-of-three has now moved on and is dating their former neighbor Josh Connor — something the actor allegedly had suspicions about last year — the Yellowstone lead is rumored to be seeing singer Jewel.

"He’s been spending most of his time with Jewel. He's really fallen for her," a source spilled to a magazine. "Things are definitely getting serious."

In fact, a separate source claimed his two divorces — he was also married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994 — aren't holding him back from walking down the aisle a third time.

"Kevin just got out of a bad marriage and went through an ugly divorce, but that hasn’t turned him to the idea of getting married again," an insider explained. "He feels so good when he’s around Jewel. He’s happier, lighter."

While the father-of-seven is busy working on a his two-part movie Horizon: An American Saga, "he's making as much time as he can for Jewel because she's been such a breath of fresh air. He doesn't want her to slip through his fingers."

As OK! reported, the stars reportedly first hit it off at a 2023 fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The event took place in late 2023.

Fox News and TMZ reported on the exes' request and divorce.

