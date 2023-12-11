Kevin Costner and Jewel 'Hit It Off' After Being Set Up by Richard Branson
Kevin Costner and Jewel have Richard Branson to thank for their possible new romance.
According to insiders, the business magnate, 73, invited the Yellowstone actor, 68, and the "Who Will Save Your Soul" songstress, 49, to his Caribbean island over Thanksgiving weekend, where they first made a connection.
"Richard is 100 percent responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up," the source claimed. "She has been a friend of Branson’s for years and he has been a close friend of Kevin’s since the 1990s."
While Richard offered up the romantic location, Kevin and Jewel were photographed getting cozy during a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation the vocalist founded.
"Richard invited Jewel to hold her charity fundraiser on Necker [his island] and, honestly, the hookup happened organically. They hit it off well, and Jewel seems to be happy about it," the insider said of the two who are "having fun" together but are not yet "serious."
Per sources close to Jewel, friends said they "can see a light in her" when she's around The Guardian actor "that hasn't been there in quite some time."
Kevin and the country crooner made headlines after photos of the two at the charity bash looking extremely cozy hit the internet.
"There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up," a source claimed. "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on."
If the relationship goes the distance, it will be Costner's first since his nasty divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner — with whom he shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — earlier this year.
As OK! previously reported, The Bodyguard star had been ready to jump back into the dating scene.
"He's warming up to the idea of dating again," an insider spilled about Costner's life post-divorce. "He's not looking for anything serious, but companionship would be nice."
An easy-going romance would be a welcome change for the Hollywood hunk after he and the designer, 49, went head to head in court over assets and child support.
"He's convinced she's been trying to make him look bad all along," a source spilled. "Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he's ever been through."
Daily Mail spoke to sources about Richard setting up Kevin and Jewel.