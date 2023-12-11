Kevin Costner and Jewel 'Hit It Off' After Being Set Up by Richard Branson

Kevin and the country crooner made headlines after photos of the two at the charity bash looking extremely cozy hit the internet.

"There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up," a source claimed. "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on."

If the relationship goes the distance, it will be Costner's first since his nasty divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner — with whom he shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — earlier this year.