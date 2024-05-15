OK Magazine
Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Engages in PDA With Boyfriend Josh Connor After Denying Romance Rumors

May 15 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Christine Baumgartner and boyfriend Josh Connor were photographed holding hands while out and about in Montecito, Calif., on Tuesday, May 14.

The pair both sported casual looks in athleisure wear and sneakers as they wrapped their arms around each other and otherwise cozied up together during their walk.

kevin costner ex wife christine baumgartner pda boyfriend josh connor
Source: mega

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split in May 2023.

This comes after Baumgartner firmly denied being romantically involved with Connor — who was once friends with her ex-husband Kevin Costner — during her tumultuous divorce.

After they were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii in July 2023 with Baumgartner's kids Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan and Grace Avery, the designer claimed in court that they were not dating and that she shared a room with one of her female friends while on the trip.

kevin costner ex wife christine baumgartner pda boyfriend josh connor
Source: Mega

Christine Baumgartner is now dating Josh Connor.

As OK! previously reported, prior to going public with their romance, Costner had "strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh" but was still hurt by the rumored relationship, according to a source.

“Kevin doesn’t know what to think or who to trust. He’s sick over it," the source revealed at the time. "If Christine’s doing this to upset Kevin, it’s working. Josh is someone Kevin trusted — they’ve been playing golf together for years."

kevin costner ex wife christine baumgartner pda boyfriend josh connor
Source: mega

Kevin Costner was reportedly 'sick' over the relationship rumors.

The source explained Costner was told "there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends," but noted "he finds that hard to believe" and still feels "incredibly betrayed" by the entire situation.

However, after their bombshell divorce was finalized, the Waterworld actor's feelings appeared to change.

"Kevin finds the whole thing hilarious. Kevin just hopes Josh has deep pockets because Christine has expensive taste!" a separate insider quipped earlier this year.

kevin costner ex wife christine baumgartner pda boyfriend josh connor
Source: mega

The exes share three kids — Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

"Christine's training her new man to finance her lavish lifestyle," the insider continued. "He's paying for everything, dinners out, vacations, gifts. People are shaking their heads, saying, ‘Poor guy,’ but Josh is totally smitten. Kevin feels like she’s his problem now!"

As for Baumgartner, a third source claimed she didn't think her ex had "anything to complain about."

"Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal," the source shared. "If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him."

TMZ reported Baumgartner and Connor's PDA-filled outing in Montecito.

