Mama June's Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Secretly Tied the Knot With Her Partner After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, secretly got married to her partner, Eldridge Toney, after receiving her tragic cancer diagnosis.
The reality star was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. A few months later, Mama June Shannon announced the family has had to accept that her condition was "terminal" and she wouldn't ever be "going into remission."
A marriage certificate obtained by a news outlet confirmed Anna and Eldridge said "I do" on March 4, 2023. Josh Efird — Anna's younger sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird's husband — served as the officiant for the intimate ceremony that took place in Wilkinson County, Georgia.
It's also been reported Anna had already started chemotherapy at the time of her wedding.
As OK! previously reported, the 29-year-old sadly passed away on Saturday, December 9, after reportedly going on a final family trip with her mother and sisters.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her," Mama June wrote this weekend via social media. "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."
Anna's youngest sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson also shared a heartbreaking tribute to her sibling on Sunday, December 10.
"This is one post I wish I didn't have to make 💔" she captioned a photo of them all together as a family. "Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go."
"Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace," Alana penned. "I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken."
"Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is," she continued. "Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."
Anna left behind two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, who she shared with her ex-husband, Michael.
