Raven-Symoné's Brother Blaize Pearman Dead at 31 After Colon Cancer Battle: 'He's Loved and Missed'

Dec. 11 2023, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Raven-Symoné revealed her younger brother, Blaize Pearman, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

In a heartfelt Instagram video shared on Monday, December 11, the former child star thanked her fans for sending her well-wishes on her birthday — she turned 38 years old on Sunday, December 10 — but described the day as "bittersweet."

Raven-Symoné's brother, Blaize, died at 31 years old.

"Last month, I lost my brother. He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed," she explained to her followers. She sported a casual look with a blue hoodie, a black beanie and a pair of dark-lensed sunglasses in the clip.

"The emotions that have been coming, waving in an out of my body and mind," she added. "My family has been a little bit closer."

He'd been battling colon cancer for two years.

The That's So Raven actress also told fans that her brother's 32nd birthday would have been on December 16, promising in the caption that there would be "more to come" from her on that day.

In the caption, she once again thanked everyone for "all the love" they sent, but confessed it was "hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not."

She called her 38th birthday 'bittersweet' because Blaize wasn't there to celebrate it with her.

Fans flooded the comments section with condolences and other words of support.

"Oh no. So sorry to hear this. Sending love to you and your family," one user wrote, and another replied, "We love you Raven and it’s always hard celebrating a birthday or holiday when a certain family member isn’t here to celebrate with you."

Fans flooded the comments with their condolences for the 'That's So Raven' star and her family.

"I feel this!!" a third follower penned. "My brother I lost in 2020 at height of the pandemic with stage 4 colon cancer. It took him swiftly less than 70days. Such a traumatic raw agonizing experience! I miss him. I miss him so much."

"Sending you love @ravensymone," another said. "You always spoke of your love for him! Rest in peace Blaize."

Last December, The Cheetah Girls star posted a sweet birthday tribute to her younger brother next to a carousel of photos of them together.

"To my brother @blaizewittai one of the kindest protectors I know. More years to come for you!" she penned at the time. "My love energy and hugs go to you this day! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BROTHER! You the s---!"

