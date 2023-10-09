Ubah Hassan Dishes on 'Spicing Up' Her Healthy Diet and 'Natural' Collaboration With Serafina
Ubah Hassan knows how to spice up her life — and her food!
The Real Housewives of New York City fan favorite has collaborated with Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato of the beloved Italian eatery Serafina to bring her highly successful hot sauce line, UBAH HOT, to the restaurant's signature pizza using habanero-infused San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, finely sliced habanero and basil julienne.
Hassan chats exclusively with OK! about how the team up with the restaurant came together, how she came up with the idea for her business, and how deciding what would be included in her iconic dish.
"Vittorio and Fabio have been longtime friends of mine. My favorite restaurant is Serafina and I eat there all the time," the Bravo star explains of the project. "I am selective about the collaborations I take part in but felt that this would be a natural fit. Vittorio and Fabio are very selective about their ingredients, flying to Italy to find the perfect tomatoes, olive oil, etc. As well as great to their employees that remain loyal to the Serafina brand."
When creating a dish that would perfectly represent Hassan, the model knew just the ingredients she wanted to showcase. "It was important for there to be tomatoes and habanero peppers to be in/on the pizza. The spiciness of the sauce and added peppers pays homage to UBAH HOT," she says.
However, the meal's most crucial aspect is adding Hassan's signature sauce to give it the right kick. "The best flavor to pair with the UBAH HOT pizza is the yellow one – Habanero Hot. This is because it is the spiciest, and it combines really well with carbs," the entrepreneur advises.
- Celeb Chef Jody Williams Tells Judy Joo Women Restaurateurs Are 'Exceptional And A Needed Force,' Urges Them To 'Demand Respect'
- Cast Of 'The Hills' Party With Paris Jackson & Emile Hirsch At Caroline D'Amore's Pizza Girl Relaunch Bash In L.A. — Photos
- Selena Gomez Admits She’s ‘Not The Best Cook’ In New HBO Max Series ‘Selena + Chef’
Hassan jumped into the food industry with her unique line of sauces after she felt she needed to make healthier meals more appealing. "I was so frustrated of always having to eat healthy food without flavor," she says.
"I needed something to spice up my steamed vegetables so I would make different hot sauces to spice up the flavor," the reality star notes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
With the brand's high level of achievement, the beauty is eager to expand the company. "Yes, I plan to launch more flavors, but I am currently focusing on perfecting the product's packaging and other aesthetics," Hassan teases about what's to come.