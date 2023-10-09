Ubah Hassan Dishes on 'Spicing Up' Her Healthy Diet and 'Natural' Collaboration With Serafina

Hassan chats exclusively with OK! about how the team up with the restaurant came together, how she came up with the idea for her business, and how deciding what would be included in her iconic dish.

"Vittorio and Fabio have been longtime friends of mine. My favorite restaurant is Serafina and I eat there all the time," the Bravo star explains of the project. "I am selective about the collaborations I take part in but felt that this would be a natural fit. Vittorio and Fabio are very selective about their ingredients, flying to Italy to find the perfect tomatoes, olive oil, etc. As well as great to their employees that remain loyal to the Serafina brand."