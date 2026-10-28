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Bunnie Xo Flaunts Her Cleavage and Abs in Low-Cut Crop Top as Age-Gap Romance Continues to Heat Up After Jelly Roll Divorce: Photos

Image of Bunnie Xo showed off her assets in a revealing top.
Source: MEGA ; @xomgitsbunnie/instagram

Bunnie Xo showed off her assets in a revealing crop top.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo turned heads with her latest thirst trap as her new romance continues to heat up following her divorce from Jelly Roll.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host uploaded the steamy series of selfies via her Instagram on Tuesday, October 27.

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Image of Bunnie Xo posted the mirror selfies to her Instagram on October 27.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram

Bunnie Xo posted the mirror selfies to her Instagram on October 27.

In the photos, the 46-year-old showed off her slim waist in a daring low-cut crop top that put her cleavage and toned abs on full display.

She paired the flattering shirt with light-wash, high-waisted jeans and accessorized with a simple silver cross necklace and a stunning diamond ring.

The blonde beauty left her hair down and straight, opting for a bronzy glam makeup look complete with a smoky eye and light pink lip.

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Image of Bunnie Xo has been dating reality TV star Dylan Wolf.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram

Bunnie Xo has been dating reality TV star Dylan Wolf.

"She don’t believe in the antidote. She wanna feel the pain 🫀," Bunnie captioned the upload as her followers ran to the comments section.

"Being madly in love looks absolutely amazing!!" one follower gushed, referring to her boyfriend, Dylan Wolf, before adding, "You are glowing with happiness."

Another wrote, "You are such a beautiful human! ❤️🔥😍 such a huge fan of yours!"

"Bunnie, you fine as wine! 🔥," said a third, before a fourth called her the "most gorgeous woman ever."

A fifth commented, "Losing you was the greatest fumble of this century," referring to her country music star ex-husband.

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Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Have a 22-Year Age Gap

Image of Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf's relationship is her first following her divorce from Jelly Roll.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf's relationship is her first following her divorce from Jelly Roll.

The selfies come after Bunnie Xo and her 24-year-old beau were seen looking smitten during their recent trip to Disneyland.

The happy couple rode a carousel together and danced around the park as they packed on the PDA throughout the outing.

The separate upload offered a glimpse into the couple's budding romance, which has attracted plenty of attention since they were first linked this summer.

Bunnie Xo has remained focused on herself rather than public opinion, recently shutting down critics of the pair's 22-year age gap.

'He Gave Me My Smile Back'

Image of Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May 2026.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May 2026.

In September, the social media personality posted a TikTok video of her and the Calabasas Confidential star's trip to Waffle House.

The clip showed the duo getting cozy in a booth as Wolf playfully fed Bunnie Xo a bite of his pancake.

"Hey guys, I'm having fun & he gave me my smile back 💞," she wrote in the comments section."Ya girl is living her best life — let meeeee k thanks byeeeee."

The new romance follows the end of her nearly decade-long marriage to Jelly Roll, 41.

The former couple tied the knot in August 2016 before the country singer filed for divorce in May 2026, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in July.

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