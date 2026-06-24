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Bunnie Xo's Second Husband Reveals 'Nightmare' End to Their Relationship: She 'Was the Only Girl That Broke My Heart'

Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo's ex-husband revealed why their relationship ended.

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June 24 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo's second husband is speaking out in light of her split from Jelly Roll.

The host of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast has been married three times, first to Christopher Gilbert and then Frank Lombardo, who opened up about their tumultuous relationship in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The former couple met on MySpace in 2009 while she was still married to Gilbert and Lombardo was dating someone else.

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Frank Lomardo
Source: @infamousxiii/Instagram

Frank Lombardo claimed that he served Bunnie Xo's ex husband divorce papers.

The former s-- worker allegedly told Lombardo she wanted to "make out" with him on their first date. Lombardo moved in with her just a week later.

Lombardo claimed that Bunnie Xo and Gilbert had already separated by the time he met her for a drink, but Lombardo was forced to serve Gilbert their divorce papers.

"It was really f---ing weird, man," Lombardo remembered. "He’s just a normal dude, kind of a weird dude. And they have a little bit of a checkered past, I guess, but I was glad to serve the guy papers. I’ll never forget that."

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When Did Bunnie Xo and Frank Lombardo Get Married?

Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo married Frank Lombardo in Hawaii in 2010.

Lombardo and Bunnie Xo got married in Hawaii in 2010. He described Bunnie Xo as his "f----ing best friend” and a “good wife.”

However, during their four-year "very adventurous" marriage, Lombardo recalled feeling jealous of Bunnie Xo's sugar daddies who lived across the country.

Bunnie Xo has been open about her past as a high-end escort and sugar baby. She even revealed that her sugar daddies helped support Jelly Roll during his early music career.

"When Jay and I first got together, we were two kids who literally had nothing," she said on an episode of her podcast. "Everybody always likes to say that I had all the money when we first got together, and I did this for him and I did that for him. And I mean, I had sugar daddies at the time that were paying for all of this."

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Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA, @infamousxiii/Instagram

Bunnie Xo had sugar daddies during her relationship with Frank Lombardo.

Lombardo explained that Bunnie Xo told him about her sugar daddies "right out the gate," but he still couldn't help but be "super jealous."

"She never saw them. They lived out of state. … I wanted her all to myself," he said. "There was definitely some arguing and stuff that took place.”

But what ultimatley lead to the end of their relationship was not Bunnie Xo's sugar daddies, but Lombardo's family.

Why Did Bunnie Xo and Frank Lombardo Split?

Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Frank Lombardo revealed that Bunnie Xo was the only woman that ever broke his heart.

He explained that his parents and sister moved in with the estranged couple, creating tension in their relationship.

"I think ultimately that had a very big influence on the way things were handled," he said.

Lombardo called their split the "lowest point" in his life.

Bunnie was the only girl that broke my heart,” he explained. ‘She left me for another man and … [it] f----ing destroyed my life in a sense. And she got with some dude who beat her up, which was a f---king nightmare.”

After her alleged abusive relationship, Bunnie Xo met Jelly Roll in 2015 and married him the next year. Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences."

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