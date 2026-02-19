Bunnie Xo Makes NSFW Confession About Husband Jelly Roll's Manhood Since Weight Loss

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo is not holding back when it comes to her marriage. During a candid appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, February 17, the podcast personality got very real about how husband Jelly Roll’s dramatic 275-pound weight loss has changed more than just the number on the scale. “He’s gonna kill me,” Bunnie Xo joked before diving into a very NSFW detail.

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo spoke about her husband’s weight loss in a new interview.

“I will tell you that it is very true that when a man loses weight, it grows a lot,” she admitted, adding that Jelly Roll’s manhood has gotten “severely bigger.”

Beyond the bedroom talk, Bunnie Xo made it clear she’s fully supportive of her husband’s lifestyle overhaul. “I want him to get hot. Oh, I want him to get hot. He deserves to have a hot streak. I’m ready for him to just feel his best,” she shared.

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll lost over 300 pounds.

According to Bunnie Xo, the transformation has given the country star a whole new level of confidence. “He was happy before, but it’s a different happy now,” she continued. “He’s getting his confidence back, and he’s peacocking around. He’s got a little strut in his step, and I think it’s just the cutest thing.”

The revealing interview comes shortly after Bunnie Xo opened up about the ups and downs they faced before his major weight loss. Speaking to Us Weekly, she explained that while they “always had a s-- life,” there were definitely “mountains and valleys [they] had to go through — especially when he was so big.” Now, she said his glow-up has brought a fresh spark to their relationship. She described his excitement as “childlike and just giddy,” adding that his renewed “zest for life” has changed the energy between them.

Source: MEGA The country star decided not to use GLP-1 medications.

The Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic author also reflected on her husband's skills. “Even when he was 500 pounds, this dude was an agile, big guy. I’m like, ‘You are athletic under that meat suit,’” she said, explaining that his weight loss helped him step into the version of himself she always believed was there.

Jelly Roll, who tied the knot with Bunnie in 2016, has been just as open about his past struggles. During an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," he admitted, “My s-- life was horrible,” noting that his weight made arousal extremely difficult. He stressed that those challenges had nothing to do with Bunnie Xo.

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo said Jelly Roll's confidence has grown.

Looking back, he even used humor to describe their intimacy, comparing it to a complicated round of Twister. “Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something,” he joked, pointing out how awkward things could get.