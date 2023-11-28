Ryan Phillippe Gives Glimpse Inside the 'Best Thanksgiving' With His Daughter Kai, 12: See Rare Photos
Ryan Phillippe was absolutely glowing after a few days on dad duty!
On Monday, November 27, the Cruel Intentions actor reflected on the incredible weekend he spent with his 12-year-old daughter, Kai, and three of her friends at what appeared to be Rehoboth Beach in his home state of Delaware.
"Had the BEST Thanksgiving [weekend with] these lil beauties. Sawyer, Ever, Kai & Isla," Phillippe gushed in the caption of the post, which featured a selfie of himself and the girls, as well as various snaps from their fun-filled adventures.
"Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged (along with teen romance anime). Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow," the Shooter actor detailed of his jam-packed weekend with his youngest child, whom he shares with Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp.
"Plus the eagles beat buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me.😊," Phillippe quipped in reference to the Philadelphia Eagles three-point win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26.
The 49-year-old's 1.1 million followers were thrilled to see a glimpse inside Phillippe's bonding time with his daughter, as he rarely shares photos of the almost-teenager, whom Knapp discovered she was pregnant with after splitting from the actor in September 2010.
"Seems like they had a blast! ❤️," one fan exclaimed, as another added, "I love it there! You have a beautiful family ❤️."
"That’s what it’s all about! ❤️ The thing I remember about holidays most growing up is who they were spent with and the memories we made. Time is precious!" a third admirer gushed, while a fourth expressed: "Looks like you had an incredible time in the presence of those gorgeous ladies!👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 😍😍😍."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Phillippe's family weekend didn't seem to include his older children, daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon.
The dad-of-three's divorce from Witherspoon was finalized in 2008 — nine years after they tied the knot in 1999.
They amicably co-parent both young adults as part of a joint custody agreement. Witherspoon went on to marry Jim Toth in 2011, though she divorced him earlier this year.
The Legally Blonde star shares her youngest son, Tennessee, 11, with Toth.