Caitlyn Jenner Accused of 'Lobbying' to Be Donald Trump's Running Mate

Jan. 8 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner was accused of fighting for a chance at being Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election after penning a gushing social media message predicting a major win for the embattled ex-prez.

"I predict the electoral map will be unprecedented — to the likes we haven’t seen since the re-election of Reagan!" she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, January 7.

"I have never been more excited for a candidate that has united so many," she continued. "Common sense policies and real leadership just wins - plain and simple! @TeamTrump."

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared a screenshot of the post, captioning it: "Caitlyn calling 49 states for Trump. Everyone lobbying to be Trump’s running mate these days."

Critics of Jenner took to the comments section to slam the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's support of the MAGA leader.

"How the h-- does she reconcile supporting Trump with the fact that the majority of those who support him would deny her the right to exist? It’s infuriating," one user wrote, referring to the fact that Jenner is a transwoman who transitioned in 2015.

A second agreed, "That's rich given that Trump does not support transgender rights!"

"How sad @Caitlyn_Jenner that you want to run with people who won’t even support your right to exist," a third said. "I would give that some thought if it were me."

As OK! previously reported, Jenner has received backlash for her strict views about transgender individuals competing in sports. After a transgender girl placed second at the California Meet of Champions race on May 22, 2023, the reality star criticized that she was allowed to compete with competitors who were assigned female at birth in the first place.

"As 'somewhat' of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!" the retired Olympian wrote at the time. "And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them."

In a snippet of an interview shared on X, Jenner yet again doubled down on her opinion on the issue.

"I don't want biological boys to compete against women and girls in sports," she said in a clip. "It's just not fair."

