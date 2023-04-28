Caitlyn Jenner Insists the United States Needs an 'Alpha Male' Like Donald Trump After Alleged Biden Administration Failures: 'We Have Become a Joke'
Caitlyn Jenner revealed her hopes for who would win the presidency in the upcoming 2024 election — and it's not Joe Biden.
The former Olympian sat down with Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi earlier this week, confessing she doesn't "even want to think about" the current president "winning again," before claiming what the country needs is someone with an "alpha male" personality.
"As a Republican...a conservative Republican...I will support whoever winds up being our nominee," Jenner continued. "From my standpoint, I hope that’s Donald Trump."
"What we need right now in the White House is we need kind of like an alpha male that can get in there, [who] knows what he’s doing."
Jenner also didn't hold back when it comes to her opinions on Biden, declaring that "he's done so much damage to this country" over his four years as Commander-in-chief.
"He’s done so much damage to this country. He’s destroyed our economy, he’s destroyed our borders, he’s destroyed our international influence around the world," the 73-year-old insisted. "We have become a joke because we have such a weak leader. That has to change. America sees that and in a year and a half they’re going to have some options."
Jenner also claimed that if the 80-year-old won the presidential election, "it would be over for the United States."
"It would be the end," she added, noting that she believed the country is "still at the point where if we get the right person in there" the United States' alleged crises could be averted.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum further stated that Trump would know "what he's doing" since he's already served as POTUS, but reiterated that the "Republican side" of politics is filled with "a lot of really good people" and she would support whoever won the bid.
