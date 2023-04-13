Caitlyn Jenner Looks Carefree In Malibu After Calling Trans Activists The 'Radical Rainbow Mafia' For 'Attacking' Swimmer Riley Gaines
After ruffling feathers, Caitlyn Jenner was spotted on a coffee run in Malibu on the morning of Wednesday, April 12.
The 73-year-old stepped out to grab her Starbucks in a pink crew neck sweatshirt, black Nike sweatpants, black sneakers and a black leather bag. The Olympian’s hair was down in loose waves while she wore light makeup on her stroll.
The parent-of-six famously transitioned from male to female in 2015, and since then, she's been very outspoken about being a trans activist, but her recent comments about swimmer Riley Gaines — who believes trans women shouldn't compete alongside those biologically born female — didn't sit well with some.
Jenner spoke on Fox News blasting trans activists after Gaines claimed she was punched by protestors when speaking at San Francisco State University.
Last weekend, the former reality TV star said that the activists who "attacked" the swimmer were a part of the "radical rainbow mafia." Jenner condemned the allegedly violent protesters, naming them "terrorists," saying they have given a bad name to the transgender community.
"I think it's disgusting and it's so bad. It's such bad publicity for the trans community. There are so many good people out there. But I call this the 'Radical Rainbow Mafia.' They are left-wing activists. They are domestic terrorists," she said on air.
She then proceeded to call out Joe Biden, insisting he is erasing "women in sports" by letting trans females compete in women’s sports.
"Joe Biden is trying to erase women. He's trying to erase women in sports because if he gets through what he's trying to get through, it'll be the end of women in sports. And that's a shame because women's sports have come so far in this country and Joe Biden is trying to kill it," she said.
Jenner claimed that she stands for "fairness" in sports and believes allowing people born male to complete in the female league isn't fair.
"I mean, we're trying to do everything to make women's sports better and fair because this is about fairness. I'm about fairness, not equality... not equity," Jenner stated.
