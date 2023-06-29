Caitlyn Jenner Gets Called Out for Accidentally Showing Off Bra and Underwear in Birthday Tribute to Khloé Kardashian

Though Caitlyn Jenner meant well when she shared a birthday tribute for former stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian, the Olympian appeared to accidentally show a little too much of herself while doing so!

On Wednesday, June 27, Jenner took a snap of an old photo that depicted herself at the mom-of-two's wedding to Lamar Odom, but since the picture was in a glass frame, the reflection revealed that the retired athlete appeared to be wearing nothing but undergarments.