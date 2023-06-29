Caitlyn Jenner Gets Called Out for Accidentally Showing Off Bra and Underwear in Birthday Tribute to Khloé Kardashian
Though Caitlyn Jenner meant well when she shared a birthday tribute for former stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian, the Olympian appeared to accidentally show a little too much of herself while doing so!
On Wednesday, June 27, Jenner took a snap of an old photo that depicted herself at the mom-of-two's wedding to Lamar Odom, but since the picture was in a glass frame, the reflection revealed that the retired athlete appeared to be wearing nothing but undergarments.
"So no one noticed Caitlyn in a bra & underwear in the picture? 😂😂" one fan commented on the Instagram upload, while another simply wrote, "But the reflection on the pic 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈."
"Looks likes she’s in her bra 😂 look at the right side of the photo," echoed another.
Jenner, 73, hasn't responded to the trolling, nor has the Strong Looks Better Naked author, who reposted the tribute to her own Instagram Story alongside the words "I love you!!!!"
"Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother," Jenner wrote as the woman of the hour turned 38. "I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven't been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness."
The parent-of-six has been under fire lately for their harsh words on the transgender community, something that's confused many since Jenner transitioned in 2015.
The Secrets of My Life author is strictly against transgender individuals competing in sports leagues of their new gender, and even launched the Fairness First PAC in April, which will "fight the radical gender ideology, put parental rights at the forefront of education, and keep boys out of women’s sports."
Notables such as Howard Stern slammed the reality star for her actions, with the comedian calling Jenner "transgender people's worst nightmare."