Lamar Odom Debuts First Commercial for His Rehab Center After Business Expands to Multiple Locations: 'My Passion'

The former Los Angeles Lakers player has candidly discussed his journey in countless interviews and a memoir, where he also dished on how his addiction led to infidelity and the demise of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

In one documentary, he referred to cocaine as his "girlfriend."

"For part of our marriage, I had to tell her. You can’t hide that. She was hurt," he said when asked if the Good American co-founder knew about his drug use. "But Khloe was a good wife. She wasn’t dismissive, or like, ‘Get away from me’ or ugly and nasty. She … wanted to protect me. Behind the scenes, I put her through s---."