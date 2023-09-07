OK Magazine
Lamar Odom Debuts First Commercial for His Rehab Center After Business Expands to Multiple Locations: 'My Passion'

lamar odom commercial rehab center business expands passion
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

After making a full recovery from his near-fatal overdose in 2015, Lamar Odom is making it his mission to help others beat addiction.

The NBA alum, who recently expanded his Odom Recovery Group, has a new commercial as well, and he exclusively talked to OK! about the admirable venture.

lamar odom commercial rehab center business expands passion
Source: mega

Lamar Odom had to learn to walk again after his overdose caused him to have six heart attacks and a dozen strokes.

"Odom Recovery Group has become a passion of mine and my purpose. I’m grateful and feel blessed how quickly we have grown this year," he told OK!. "We currently have 14 treatment centers in our network and we’re growing. The best has yet to come, we are always looking for investors to expand."

As we previously reported, Lamar's Odom Recovery Group recently added 14 new rehab centers. He partnered with Restoration Recovery in Sacramento, Compassions in Laguna Hills, Inner Minds Health in San Bernardino and Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills.

In the spring, Odom posted a photo with his business partners and wrote in the caption, "God saved me, so I can save others."

"He wants to help everyone he can," his representative said at the time. "He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."

The star has offered up his resources to several celebs, including Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson and NeNe Leakes' son Bryson after he was arrested for fentanyl possession.

He also had Bam Margera receive treatment earlier this year, though the troubled skateboarder left on his own accord.

lamar odom commercial rehab center business expands passion
Source: mega

Odom opened three new centers this year.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player has candidly discussed his journey in countless interviews and a memoir, where he also dished on how his addiction led to infidelity and the demise of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

In one documentary, he referred to cocaine as his "girlfriend."

"For part of our marriage, I had to tell her. You can’t hide that. She was hurt," he said when asked if the Good American co-founder knew about his drug use. "But Khloe was a good wife. She wasn’t dismissive, or like, ‘Get away from me’ or ugly and nasty. She … wanted to protect me. Behind the scenes, I put her through s---."

"I had these random women coming out … I was having full-blown relationships on the road, and my wife is Khloé Kardashian," he confessed. "It’s buggin’. I’m laughing out of embarrassment.'

