Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for Donald Trump Obsession After Celebrating Supreme Court Ballot Decision: 'You Are a Lost Cause'
The U.S. Supreme Court made the decision to reinstate Donald Trump to the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Colorado several months after the Centennial State's lower courts ruled he was disqualified for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.
Staunch MAGA supporter Caitlyn Jenner took to social media on Monday, March 4, to celebrate the ruling. "9-0! THIS IS A HUGE VICTORY FOR AMERICA!" she wrote via Instagram next to a photo of Trump.
Critics flooded the comments section, criticizing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum for continuing to praise the embattled ex-prez despite his snowballing legal woes and the Republican party's history of voting against rights for the LGBTQ+ community.
"I am SHOCKED [you] would follow someone who tried to overthrow the government, has 91 criminal indictments, convicted or rape, cheats on all his wives, and lies about everything but his name," one user penned. "How is this OK for the leader of our country? You have daughters!"
"How a member of the LGBTQ community can support the Republican Party is BEYOND me," a second said.
A third chimed in, "😂😂😂😂wow you are a lost cause....how dumb can one person be!! You are the epitome of hypocrisy...standing up for LGBTQ my a--...you have no idea do you!! Time to unfollow...your an embarrassment and a let down to your community!!"
This is far from the first time Jenner has been vocal about her support for the 77-year-old. The former Olympian was accused of "lobbying to be Trump's running mate" after sharing a gushing post about the controversial politician's chances in the 2024 election. "I predict the electoral map will be unprecedented — to the likes we haven’t seen since the re-election of Reagan!" she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, January 7. "I have never been more excited for a candidate that has united so many. Common sense policies and real leadership just wins - plain and simple! @TeamTrump."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is facing 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions, as well as losing recent civil suits. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges and regularly demands for the cases against him to be dropped.
"A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION," he said on Truth Social back in January.
The following month, he declared, "Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!"