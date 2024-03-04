Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for Donald Trump Obsession After Celebrating Supreme Court Ballot Decision: 'You Are a Lost Cause'

The U.S. Supreme Court made the decision to reinstate Donald Trump to the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Colorado several months after the Centennial State's lower courts ruled he was disqualified for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.

Staunch MAGA supporter Caitlyn Jenner took to social media on Monday, March 4, to celebrate the ruling. "9-0! THIS IS A HUGE VICTORY FOR AMERICA!" she wrote via Instagram next to a photo of Trump.