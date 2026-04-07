Caitlyn Jenner's Late Friend Sophia Hutchins Owed Her Over $439,000 Before Car Crash Death, Documents Claim

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Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly seeking to recover a significant amount of money following the death of her close friend and former manager Sophia Hutchins. According to documents obtained by an outlet, the reality star filed a creditor’s claim against Hutchins’ estate in November 2025, totaling $439,095.88 in unpaid expenses.

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Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner is seeking repayment of over $439,000 from Sophia Hutchins' estate.

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A breakdown of the filing showed that $273,000 was tied to credit card charges and cash advances. Jenner claimed Hutchins had authorized access to her accounts for work purposes but allegedly used the funds for personal purchases. The remaining balance included $133,000 in shared legal fees, $16,000 in debit card charges, and roughly $7,000 in additional cash advances that were never repaid.

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In the filing, Jenner explained that her manager “had authorized access to her cards for work.” However, “any personal spending was supposed to be reimbursed,” which she said did not happen before Hutchins died on July 2, 2025, in an ATV accident near Jenner’s Malibu home. She was 29.

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Source: MEGA The creditor’s claim filed in November 2025 included $273,000 in credit card charges and cash advances.

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Despite the dispute, Hutchins’ estate ultimately approved the full claim in the amount Jenner requested. The update comes months after Jenner publicly addressed the heartbreaking loss. In August 2025, the 76-year-old spoke out about her friend’s passing.

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"Recently my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident," Jenner said on FOX News @ Night. "But for the last seven weeks, I've been dealing with death, and it's so difficult."

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Source: MEGA The pair first connected in 2015.

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Their bond goes back years. Jenner and Hutchins first connected in 2015 — the same year the former Olympian came out as a transgender woman. The two were introduced through a mutual makeup artist and hairstylist during Jenner’s transition.

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At the time, Jenner opened up about how important it was for her to live authentically. "If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, 'You just blew your entire life,'" she told Vanity Fair.

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Meanwhile, Hutchins later shared that Jenner played a major role in inspiring her own transition after she came out in college, noting that Jenner “made it so much more real.” “Like, normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it,” the socialite added. As their bond grew, Hutchins appeared on I Am Cait and eventually took on a leadership role as CEO and executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

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Source: MEGA Sophia Hutchins tragically died in an ATV accident in July 2025.

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By 2017, she officially stepped into the role of Jenner’s manager. “We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” Hutchins shared during an appearance on “The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo” podcast. She continued, “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership.”