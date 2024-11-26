or
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Face Backlash for Spending Time With Caitlyn Jenner Despite Pushing Anti-Trans Rhetoric During Election Campaign

Split photos of Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Caitlyn Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have both expressed offensive views regarding the transgender community.

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Donald Trump recently posed for a photo alongside his granddaughter, Kai, staunch MAGA supporter Caitlyn Jenner and new pal Elon Musk at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

However, the president-elect and the tech mogul were slammed by critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, due to anti-trans views they've shared throughout the 2024 presidential election campaign.

donald trump matt gaetz wonderful future decline ag role
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed trans children were being given surgery without parental consent earlier this year.

One X user wrote, "HMM, IS CAITLYN JENNER BANNED FROM USING THE WOMEN'S BATHROOM AT MAR-A-LAGO?" and a second person added, "I wonder if Caitlyn, Elon and Donald all used the bathroom together...shocked that the MAGA cult isn't melting down about this."

Others suggested Musk and Trump may believe "famous" trans people with "money" are "perfectly acceptable" to them, compared to others transgender individuals.

"Caitlyn is rich and white — she gets a pass for those two reasons," another person agreed.

donald trump elon musk backlash caitlyn jenner photo anti trans views patriottakes x
Source: @patriottakes/x

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were criticized on social media after taking a photo with Caitlyn Jenner.

Some critics also pointed out Musk's estranged relationship from his own transgender child, Vivian.

"So Elon can put his arm around Caitlyn Jenner, but he’s rejected his own daughter for being transgender? Please make it make sense," another X user replied.

caitlyn jenner slammed old washed up donald trump rally
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner publicly transitioned in 2015.

As OK! previously reported, Musk has repeatedly misgendered his daughter publicly, used Vivian's former name rather than her chosen one and even alleged she was the victim of a "woke" agenda.

"They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason," he said earlier this year. "The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead ... killed by the woke-mind virus."

elon musk weighing in donald trump cabinet
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is estranged from his transgender daughter.

During his election campaign, Trump also made the false claims that schools let children have gender affirming surgeries without permission from their parents.

"You know they take your kid. There are some places your boy leaves the school, comes back a girl. Okay. Without parental consent. What is that all about?" he claimed in an October interview. "When they talk about a threat to democracy. They’re a threat. Could you imagine without parental consent? At first, what I was told that was actually happening, I said, you know, it’s an exaggeration. No. It happens!"

Following his statements, Dr. Meredithe McNamara, who is an adolescent physician at the Yale School of Medicine, claimed: "Everything in this statement is false. Of course surgery of any kind happens in a qualified medical center and not in a school. Of course parents are the medical decision-makers for their kids, especially when it comes to gender-affirming care."

