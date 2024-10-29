Caitlyn Jenner Slammed as 'Old' and 'Washed Up' After Attending Donald Trump Rally: 'Bigotry Will Age You'
Caitlyn Jenner was roasted on social media after a close-up photo of her supposedly attending a Donald Trump rally revealed lots of wrinkles around her mouth, her eyes and her neck.
One X user wrote, "Is this @Caitlyn_Jenner at the Trump rally? My god in heaven. She looks like she was left in the dryer on high heat ... Bigotry racism and homophobia will age you!"
Another critic called her "old" and "washed up," while a third joked, "The plastic is finally melting. Everything has an expiration date, I guess."
Jenner, 75, has repeatedly faced backlash for holding onto her conservative beliefs after coming out as transgender — particularly due to her controversial views on trans athletes being allowed to participate in professional sports.
In a recent op-ed which Jenner co-wrote, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claimed Trump would "champion" women's sports and end "unfair" competition with trans athletes.
"The integrity of girls’ sports is under attack. Men on average are bigger, faster and stronger than women — an undeniable biological fact," she wrote per the New York Post. "Female athletes are losing opportunities to compete, earn scholarships and enjoy the activities they once loved. And reversing this dangerous trend will require strong national leadership."
"Former President Donald Trump has proven himself to be the right leader to take on this challenge," Jenner continued. "His unwavering stance on defending the rights of women and young girls in sports has set the standard for what must be done on the national level, as well as right here in our local communities."
Jenner has also supported the embattled ex-prez throughout his snowballing legal woes, from his four indictments to his guilty verdict in his hush money trial.
"THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024!" she captioned an image which read: "Donald J. Trump is in the way between us and them, and that's all that stands in between us. The deep state is deep!"
As OK! previously reported, she also publicly celebrated the Supreme Court's bombshell decision to reinstate Trump to the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Colorado after lower courts said he was disqualified due to his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.
"9-0! THIS IS A HUGE VICTORY FOR AMERICA!" she wrote via Instagram at the time.