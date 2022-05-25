Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Feel She Had To Invite Caitlyn Jenner To Travis Barker Wedding: Source

The source added to TMZ that Kourtney and Caitlyn don't speak that often, so the newlywed didn't feel a need to invite her mom's former partner to her special day, which took place in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN EXTENDED A WEDDING INVITE TO EX SCOTT DISICK 'KNOWING HE WOULDN'T COME', SPILLS SOURCE

Instead of spending the weekend with her family, Caitlyn was busy cheering on British race car driver Jamie Chadwick in the Jenner Racing in the W Series. After the pro won her 5th W Series race in a row, taking the prize in Barcelona, Caitlyn took to Twitter to applaud Chadwick, posting a photo of her standing on top of her race car with the caption: "Win! Win! Win! No matter what!"