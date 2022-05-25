Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Feel She Had To Invite Caitlyn Jenner To Travis Barker Wedding: Source
Caitlyn Jenner didn't intentionally skip her famous stepdaughter's lavish wedding in Italy — she just wasn't invited!
An insider spilled Jenner wasn't on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's guest list, as they wanted to keep the ceremony small and intimate. Despite apparently having no hard feelings toward her, the couple only invited a select few, and Caitlyn simply didn’t make the cut.
The source added to TMZ that Kourtney and Caitlyn don't speak that often, so the newlywed didn't feel a need to invite her mom's former partner to her special day, which took place in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22.
Instead of spending the weekend with her family, Caitlyn was busy cheering on British race car driver Jamie Chadwick in the Jenner Racing in the W Series. After the pro won her 5th W Series race in a row, taking the prize in Barcelona, Caitlyn took to Twitter to applaud Chadwick, posting a photo of her standing on top of her race car with the caption: "Win! Win! Win! No matter what!"
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, 4, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 8, as well as Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, were in attendance for Kravis' nuptials.
Apart from Caitlyn, Kylie's baby daddy, Travis Scott — who also shares a 3-month-old son with the Kylie Cosmetics founder — Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Khloé's ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, as well as Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were not present for the power couple's third wedding. Perhaps the most surprising person to be MIA was the bride's brother, Rob Kardashian.
OK! has since learned that while Rob “really wanted to be there for Kourtney’s special day,” he just couldn’t' handle the pressure of having attention on him. “He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” said a source. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”
Nevertheless, the sock designer "is so happy for her and Travis," and will "celebrate with her in L.A."
Despite several A-listers missing out on Kourtney and Travis' special day, they have another chance to congratulate the couple, as the newlyweds are planning an L.A. celebration in the near future.