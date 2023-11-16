Caitlyn Jenner Torn Apart for Misspelling Slur: 'Are You Dumb?'

"I’ll say it RETARTED!" the reality star replied.

Of course, people couldn't help but rip the I Am Cait star apart for her error. One person wrote, “Misspelling that word specifically is so godd--- funny,” while another said, "CRYING."

A third person said, "aaaand that’s the internet tonight. goodnight folks," while a fourth stated, "Heaux, are you dumb?"

Jenner later fixed her mistake, writing, “Excuse me… RETARDED."