Caitlyn Jenner Torn Apart for Misspelling Slur: 'Are You Dumb?'
Caitlyn Jenner used the R-word on social media — and then was trolled for misspelling it!
Jenner, 74, was responding to Donald Trump Jr. complaining about how the word is never said anymore. "I know you’re not allowed to use the R word that was a big part of our vernacular growing up if you’re my age, but there has to be exceptions, right???" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 15. "Because this is f------- re$?&;ed! How much do the democrats hate the world? Do they ever learn?"
"I’ll say it RETARTED!" the reality star replied.
Of course, people couldn't help but rip the I Am Cait star apart for her error. One person wrote, “Misspelling that word specifically is so godd--- funny,” while another said, "CRYING."
A third person said, "aaaand that’s the internet tonight. goodnight folks," while a fourth stated, "Heaux, are you dumb?"
Jenner later fixed her mistake, writing, “Excuse me… RETARDED."
A few hours later, she wrote back to the haters, stating: "Omg I immediately respelled it properly in the comments epic ironic fail, I get it."
The next day, on November 16, Jenner was at it again, explaining why she used the word in the first place. (She was referring to the Biden admin unlocking money for Iran amid the Israel-Hamas war.)
"It’s RETARDED that the Biden admin frees up another $10 BILLION to IRAN! And losers at @PageSix go on to lecture me about how offensive the word is. GET THE H--- OVER IT. How about focusing on how dangerous and RETARDED freeing up $10 BILLION to Iran is," she fumed.
Jenner is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, and when he got indicted for allegedly overturning the election in 2020, she spoke out.
“I am the child of a World War II veteran — I grew up a patriot,” Jenner said on Fox News @ Night. “I was the first person to put up a flag at the finish line to good old USA. Why? Cause I was so proud of my country. And I have to say today, and watching all this come down — this is the first time I’ve ever been ashamed of my country and what is going on.”