Cameron Diaz Denies Having Ties to Late Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein After Being Named in Unsealed Court Documents

"I saw one press report that said you had met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio?" an excerpt of the court documents read.

Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg replied, "I did not meet them, no."

"When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off — he['d] be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo, or, that was Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis.' That kind of thing," Sjoberg explained, later clarifying she had also never met Diaz.