Cameron Diaz Denies Having Ties to Late Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein After Being Named in Unsealed Court Documents
Cameron Diaz is firmly denying having any involvement with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after her name was mentioned by one of the trafficker's accusers in recently unsealed court documents.
"I saw one press report that said you had met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio?" an excerpt of the court documents read.
Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg replied, "I did not meet them, no."
"When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off — he['d] be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo, or, that was Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis.' That kind of thing," Sjoberg explained, later clarifying she had also never met Diaz.
The Mask star's rep doubled down on the claim in a statement published on Friday, January 5.
"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her," the publicist said.
Alongside the A-List stars, politicians and even a member of the royal family was named in the court documents. As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew was accused of groping a minor, putting the royals once again in a precarious position.
"It is an extremely uncomfortable time for the royals because when documents like this are released, it's like the worst game of telephone in the world," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
Former President Bill Clinton was also implicated by Sjoberg, who claimed Clinton preferred "younger girls" in the bombshell legal files.
The disgraced financier's younger brother, Mark, also alleged Jeffrey had information on Donald Trump and the Clintons that could have potentially entirely changed the 2016 presidential election.
"'If I said what I know about both candidates, they'd have to cancel the election.' That's what Jeffrey told me in 2016," Mark said to a news outlet. However, he stated his brother never clarified what he meant by that or revealed anymore details related to his claim.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Diaz's publicist told Page Six the actress had never met Epstein.