OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cameron Diaz
OK LogoNEWS

Cameron Diaz Denies Having Ties to Late Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein After Being Named in Unsealed Court Documents

cameron diaz denies epstein involement pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 5 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cameron Diaz is firmly denying having any involvement with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after her name was mentioned by one of the trafficker's accusers in recently unsealed court documents.

Article continues below advertisement
cameron diaz denies epstein involement
Source: mega

A Jeffrey Epstein accuser claimed he used to name drop A-list celebrities.

"I saw one press report that said you had met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio?" an excerpt of the court documents read.

Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg replied, "I did not meet them, no."

"When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off — he['d] be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo, or, that was Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis.' That kind of thing," Sjoberg explained, later clarifying she had also never met Diaz.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump was very close to jeffrey epstein mary trump reveals
Source: MEGA

Epstein pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution involving a minor in 2008.

The Mask star's rep doubled down on the claim in a statement published on Friday, January 5.

"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her," the publicist said.

Article continues below advertisement
cameron diaz denies epstein involement
Source: mega

Cameron Diaz's rep claimed the actress had never met Epstein.

MORE ON:
Cameron Diaz

Alongside the A-List stars, politicians and even a member of the royal family was named in the court documents. As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew was accused of groping a minor, putting the royals once again in a precarious position.

"It is an extremely uncomfortable time for the royals because when documents like this are released, it's like the worst game of telephone in the world," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew
Source: MEGA

In unsealed court documents, Prince Andrew was accused of groping a minor.

Former President Bill Clinton was also implicated by Sjoberg, who claimed Clinton preferred "younger girls" in the bombshell legal files.

The disgraced financier's younger brother, Mark, also alleged Jeffrey had information on Donald Trump and the Clintons that could have potentially entirely changed the 2016 presidential election.

"'If I said what I know about both candidates, they'd have to cancel the election.' That's what Jeffrey told me in 2016," Mark said to a news outlet. However, he stated his brother never clarified what he meant by that or revealed anymore details related to his claim.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Diaz's publicist told Page Six the actress had never met Epstein.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.