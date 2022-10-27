Camila Cabello Booed On 'The Voice' After Shading Fellow Judge Blake Shelton

“It’s that one little extra little bit of confidence,” the country crooner continued. “That one moment with the right song for everyone to go ‘woah.'"

Cabello agreed, adding that she was pleasantly surprised with Hurtado’s confidence considering she didn’t previously know the song.

“Given that, the fact that this was a song that you had to learn, you came at it with a surprising confidence,” the “Havana” hitmaker explained before tossing some shade at her reality TV costar.

“So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” Cabello joked, gesturing toward the “Nobody But You” artist.