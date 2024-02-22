Camila Cabello Hints at Being 'Confused' After Shawn Mendes Split: 'I Really Felt I Was in Love With This Person'
Camila Cabello is still dealing with the emotions of ending her relationship with Shawn Mendes.
In a candid new interview, the "Havana" songstress, 26, revealed how hard it's been to move on from her romance with the "Mercy" musician, 25, after the former power couple called it quits in 2021 and briefly reconciled in 2023.
"It's me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old," Cabello, who first met Mendes while she toured with him as a member of Fifth Harmony in 2014, revealed of writing her latest album.
"I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I'm an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one," she confessed.
"It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it," the pop star added. "I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that."
After years of friendship and collaborating on music, Cabello and Mendes went public with their romance in 2019 after the release of their hit song "Senorita." Though their romance ended in 2021, the two were seen locking lips at Coachella in 2023. However, their reconcilation was short-lived.
"When they reunited, it felt really nostalgic, and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back,” a source claimed. "But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place. When it comes down to it, they’re better friends than romantic partners."
According to insiders, the "Wonder" singer took the split especially hard. "Shawn is very upset over the breakup," the source claimed at the time. "He doesn’t like hearing that Camila’s dating. But he wants her to be happy… [and] will always cherish the memories."
Despite the heartbreak, both of the chart-toppers have tried to move on. As OK! previously reported, Cabello was spotted getting cozy with Drake while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. The "Cry For Me" musician was also linked to Saturday Night Live newbie Marcello Hernandez.
Mendes has been spotted with Big Brother star Charlie Travers in recent months. The "Stitches" vocalist was also seen hanging out with fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter after his breakup with Cabello.
Puss Puss conducted the interview with Cabello.