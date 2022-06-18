"It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet," she explained in an interview with British Vogue. "Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment."

"It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time," she added of those special but fleeting minutes of the day. "You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."