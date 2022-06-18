So Much To Do!Camilla Parker Bowles & Prince Charles Struggle To Find Time To Spend With Each Other
So much to do, so little time!
As Camilla Parker Bowles' 75th birthday approaches, the Duchess of Cornwall opened up on the struggles of finding a few spare moments to spend quality time with her husband, Prince Charles, amid their hectic work schedules juggling royal duties.
"It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet," she explained in an interview with British Vogue. "Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment."
"It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time," she added of those special but fleeting minutes of the day. "You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."
As for the Duchess' favorite activities for when she's left to her own whims, she confessed she'd love to spend a day tending to her garden, going out on a walk and then cuddling up with a new novel.
"It would be my idea of heaven, in the quiet of the countryside, where you can generally relax and properly think," she noted. "I suppose what I’d think is, 'I'm quite lucky that I’m still around.'"
Camilla and Charles famously sparked their romance while they were still married to other people — Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles and the Prince of Wales was wed to Princess Diana. They ended their respective marriages and tied the knot in 1996.
"It’s not easy. I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it," she explained of the public criticism of their relationship in the 1990s. "Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized and…But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life."
Her romance with Charles hasn't been the only time Camilla has received backlash from critics. As OK! previously reported, Queen Elizabeth II announced in February that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla take on the title of Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne, leading to widespread criticism.