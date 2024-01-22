OK Magazine
Queen Camilla Doesn't 'Push Herself' Onto King Charles' Grandchildren

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 22 2024, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Queen Camilla and King Charles' romance was initially plagued with scandal, as the duo continued their relationship after His Majesty married his ex-wife, Princess Diana. Although Camilla has since joined the royal family and become the Queen Consort, a royal expert claimed she is aware of her role in Prince William and Kate Middleton's children's lives.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids spend quality time with King Charles.

"She wouldn't want to be getting into the King's space with his grandchildren," Robert Hardman said in an interview. "She’s not going to push herself. She's still very keen to maintain. She's still got her own family. That’s very important to her, and she appreciates how important it is for him."

Despite Charles' responsibilities, he makes spending time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a priority.

"Normally, he's often there on a Thursday and a Friday. Obviously, the Waleses are within walking distance of the castle," Hardman explained. "He's never really had that sort of proximity to the younger family. Now, there's more overlap."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William often bring their kids to royal gatherings.

Camilla's role within The Firm is often seen as a more relaxed and observant approach.

The author thinks the former Duchess of Cornwall "does bring a sort of unstuffiness" to the royal family.

"She can laugh when there are either adverse headlines or there's some crisis or something. She's just an upbeat person," he noted. "I could see her in a real crisis, I think she'd be a great asset."

Source: MEGA

King Charles is a 'doting' grandparent, according to an expert.

As Camilla continues to support Charles, she also is keeping the public updated with his current health status while maintaining a sense of privacy. The palace announced Kate had surgery on her abdomen, while Charles will have a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostate.

"He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work," Camilla told a well-wisher.

Source: MEGA

Prince William is spending extra time with his kids as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery.

Kate Middleton

OK! previously reported a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said the pair were worried about the Princess of Wales and His Majesty after the palace announced their health woes.

"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," a source told an outlet. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."

Although Charles is expected to return to his throne shortly, Kate's medical leave will carry out until the spring, and experts think her extended absence will be felt.

"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."

Kate has evolved into a beloved figure within the monarchy, and she is often praised for bringing a relatable energy into the royal fold.

"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator continued. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."

Hardman spoke to People.

