Queen Camilla Doesn't 'Push Herself' Onto King Charles' Grandchildren

"She wouldn't want to be getting into the King's space with his grandchildren," Robert Hardman said in an interview. "She’s not going to push herself. She's still very keen to maintain. She's still got her own family. That’s very important to her, and she appreciates how important it is for him."

Despite Charles' responsibilities, he makes spending time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a priority.

"Normally, he's often there on a Thursday and a Friday. Obviously, the Waleses are within walking distance of the castle," Hardman explained. "He's never really had that sort of proximity to the younger family. Now, there's more overlap."