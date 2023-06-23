Candace Cameron Bure Shares the 'Truth' About Her and Husband Valeri Bure's 27th Anniversary: 'I Forgot This Year'
Candace Cameron Bure forgot to get an anniversary gift!
The Hallmark star made the confession on Thursday, June 22, as she took to social media to gush over the beautiful presents her husband, Valeri Bure, gave her in celebration of their 27 years of marriage.
"My sweet husband – flowers, and a gift, and balloons, happy anniversary to us," she said in a clip on her Instagram Story.
Additionally, she shared a video showing off a large bundle of balloons in honor of the couple's momentous day, in which she captioned, "I came home from work to this gorgeous balloon bouquet from my husband. He loves giving gifts and spending quality time together. My heart is full. I'm a blessed woman. Happy 27th anniversary to us."
Soon after, the Full House alum admitted the big day slipped her mind.
"So here's the truth — my husband is so sweet, and he always remembers everything on our anniversary, and I tend to forget, and I forgot this year," she spilled.
She added she "didn't forget it was our anniversary today," but was just distracted by the other events in June, including Father's Day, her husband's birthday, her mom's birthday and multiple friends' birthdays.
"It's like my biggest birthday month, and then it's also our anniversary, but between my husband's birthday and Father's Day, I gave him a lot of gifts, and then I totally forgot about our anniversary," she explained.
"I told him this morning and he said, 'Baby you're always my gift,'" she recalled, adding that his empathy is how their relationship has lasted so long.
The blonde beauty then said she had to go "beautify" herself to properly "celebrate the two of us tonight." Shortly after, the mom-of-three showed off her new look for the exciting outing.
The celeb wore a bright blue mini dress along with orange strappy heels, accessorizing with a dainty diamond pendant and some dangly silver earrings.